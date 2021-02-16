FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Louisville Women’s Basketball Resumes Team Activities

The Cardinals briefly paused all activities due to COVID-19, resulting in the postponement of their game at Syracuse.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling victim to COVID-19 yet again, the Louisville women’s basketball program is now back in action.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday morning that they will resume basketball activities effective immediately, and that the team will participate in organized full team practice later that afternoon.

The program was forced to undergo a brief pause when a Tier 1 staff member tested positive for the virus back on Feb. 12, resulting in the postponement of their game at Syracuse that was originally scheduled on Valentine’s Day.

This season has been marred by constant schedule restructuring due to the virus, as Louisville has now had seven games postponed this season, and had five outright cancelled.

Fortunately, just two games remain to be rescheduled for Louisville: their home game vs. Pitt, which had previously been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, and their road trip up to Syracuse which was slated for Sunday, Feb. 14. The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Mar. 3, with three games already on the schedule between now and then.

The No. 3 Cardinals currently sport a 19-1 record on the season, with a 12-1 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a road matchup at Pitt on Thursday, Feb. 18. Tipoff will be at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

UofL-WKU02_Sam
Basketball

Louisville Women’s Basketball Resumes Team Activities

USATSI_13537718_168388606_lowres
Football

Mark Ivey, YaYa Diaby Talk Spring Practice for Louisville

USATSI_14013368_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Malik Williams Getting Closer to On-Court Return

1
Basketball

Two Players Out, Chris Mack Expected Back vs. Syracuse for Louisville

USATSI_14074203_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Announces Attendance Plan for Jim Patterson Stadium

USATSI_14948460_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football Building Depth with Quality Walk-Ons

USATSI_12383624_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Where Louisville Stands One Month From Selection Sunday

USATSI_13153023_168388606_lowres
Football

Offensive Philosophy, Family Atmosphere Led Jack Bicknell Jr. to Louisville