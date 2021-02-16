Louisville Women’s Basketball Resumes Team Activities

The Cardinals briefly paused all activities due to COVID-19, resulting in the postponement of their game at Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling victim to COVID-19 yet again, the Louisville women’s basketball program is now back in action.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday morning that they will resume basketball activities effective immediately, and that the team will participate in organized full team practice later that afternoon.

The program was forced to undergo a brief pause when a Tier 1 staff member tested positive for the virus back on Feb. 12, resulting in the postponement of their game at Syracuse that was originally scheduled on Valentine’s Day.

This season has been marred by constant schedule restructuring due to the virus, as Louisville has now had seven games postponed this season, and had five outright cancelled.

Fortunately, just two games remain to be rescheduled for Louisville: their home game vs. Pitt, which had previously been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, and their road trip up to Syracuse which was slated for Sunday, Feb. 14. The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Mar. 3, with three games already on the schedule between now and then.

The No. 3 Cardinals currently sport a 19-1 record on the season, with a 12-1 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a road matchup at Pitt on Thursday, Feb. 18. Tipoff will be at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra.

