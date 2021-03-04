Louisville Women's Basketball to Open ACC Tournament Against Wake Forest

The Cardinals will face the Demon Deacons in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

(Photo of Greensboro Coliseum: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Fresh off the heels of winning their fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title, the Louisville women's basketball program now knows their first opponent in postseason play.

The No. 5 Cardinals (21-2, 14-2 ACC) will open up the 2021 ACC Tournament against Wake Forest on Friday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST, following the Demon Deacons' 82-71 win over the North Carolina on Thursday.

Wake Forest (12-11, 8-10 ACC) entered the ACC Tournament on a three-games losing streak to fall to the ninth seed in the field, but broke that streak against the eighth-seeded Tar Heels. Freshman Jewel Spear led the Demon Deacons with 29 points on 10-15 shooting and 7-10 from deep in the win over UNC.

As for Louisville, their regular season title granted them the top seed in the ACC Tournament for the second year in a row, and third time in four years. The Cardinals are 10-5 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 6-0 in the ACC Quarterfinals.

Louisville enters the postseason with a 21-12 record in conference tournaments under head coach Jeff Walz, winning the ACC Championship in 2018 and reaching five league title games since his hiring in 2007.

The program has received a bevy of league and national honors since the regular season's end last week. Senior guard Dana Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, junior guard Mykasa Robinson was named to the All-Defensive Team, while freshmen Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Evans was also named a finalist for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is awarded to the top shooting guard in women's Division I college basketball, as well as a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Trophy Player of the Year.

Walz was been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, which is presented to the nation's top Division I women's college basketball coach.

