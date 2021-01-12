Louisville Women's Basketball vs. North Carolina Rescheduled For Third Time

The Cardinals' game vs. the Tar Heels is back on the schedule for hopefully the final time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The third time's the charm, right?

As part of several scheduling changes made by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday, the league announced that the Louisville women's basketball program's home contest against North Carolina has been officially rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

This is the third time that the Cardinals' game against the Tar Heels has been postponed and subsequently rescheduled. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, until the program's pause due to COVID-19 forced it to get postponed for the first time.

Then in a three-day span from Monday, Dec. 28 to Wednesday, Dec. 30, the game was rescheduled, postponed for a second time, then rescheduled a second time due to "travel issues" with UNC. Just four days later on Sunday, Jan. 3, it would then get postponed for the third time due to a positive test with the Tar Heels.

Head coach Jeff Walz has done a tremendous job of navigating the treacherous waters of scheduling in COVID times, adding several games for his team to play in the wake of other pauses around the ACC. Three games remain to be rescheduled for the Cardinals: their home game vs. Pitt, and road trips against Virginia & Florida State.

Louisville is off to a 10-0 start this season, and 3-0 in ACC play. They are ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only Stanford. The Cardinals are one of four undefeated Power Five teams with double digit wins, joining Stanford, NC State and Texas A&M.

