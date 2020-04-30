Malik Williams demanding consistency from himself

Malik Williams wants consistency from himself as a leader in his senior year.

The 6-foot-11 forward was a vocal leader for Louisville men’s basketball in 2019-20 while averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. Williams says a “no plays off” mentality is where his leadership starts.

“I have to show consistency the young guys,” Williams said. “Being somebody that they can look up as a leader, somebody they should follow.”

Williams believes he grew as a leader in the past year, a role that comes natural to him. Despite being the lone returning upperclassmen, Williams doesn’t expect to be the only leader on the team.

Graduate transfers Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend Jr. signed with Louisville earlier this month. Williams said the incoming senior’s experience with the college game helps.

“They are ready to get here, they are ready to work,” Williams said. “They are coming here for a reason. They want to win something.”

Louisville’s six-member 2019 recruiting class collectively has a season of play under its belt. Williams noticed improvement from the signing class that was ranked 12 nationally by 247Sports.

“I feel like the way they progressed last year and watched things unfold, they are ready for the challenge,” Williams said. “We will be ready to hold each other accountable.”

Competing against Williams and Steven Enoch in practices last season, Aidan Igiehon developed, Williams said.

Igiehon showed progression right up until a shoulder injury, which Williams said he caused.

“He got a real good block on me, I went up for a dunk attempt and he went up and grabbed it,” Williams said. “That’s progression in himself, having the guts to go up there and do that.”

Williams thinks Jae’Lyn Withers, who redshirted in 2019-20, can have an impact in the upcoming season.

“He got stronger, that is something big for his game,” Williams said. “I think he can do a lot for us.”