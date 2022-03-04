Louisville's Malik Williams to Return, Start vs. Virginia

The fifth year big man for the Cardinals did not make the trip to Virginia Tech due to a coach's decision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Malik Williams is making a return for one final home game.

After not making the trip to Blacksburg, Va. for their road game against Virginia Tech due to a coach's decision, Louisville interim head coach Mike Pegues said that the fifth year big man will not only play, but start in their regular season finale vs. Virginia Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

"Malik will start tomorrow, that's the plan," he said.

With the Cardinals' rematch with the Cavaliers being their final home game of the 2021-22 season, it will also serve as the program's Senior Day. Pegues said that he will start all four seniors on the roster: Williams, and guards Jarrod West, Noah Locke and Mason Faulkner.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do," he said. "Hopefully the seniors can bring some magic to the Yum! on their last game at home, and look forward to seeing all those guys out there together."

After Louisville's 75-43 loss to the Hokies Tuesday night, Pegues said that he "didn't think that it was fair" for Williams to make the trip, adding that he holds "doing things the right way in a high regard," and "didn't feel like that was the case the other day."

The game against Tech wasn't the first time this year that the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man was absent from the sidelines. He was indefinitely suspended back on Jan. 31 for not upholding the "standard which all of our guys are expected to meet" at "different times throughout the year." He missed Louisville's games vs. North Carolina and at Syracuse, and was reinstated in time for their rematch at Notre Dame.

"I feel like it’s my duty and responsibility to maintain the character and the integrity in our locker room," Pegues said when announcing the suspension. "When and if Malik decides he wants to partake in that, he will be welcomed back with open arms.”

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native also made headlines with his postgame comments following Louisville's first matchup vs. Notre Dame - an 82-70 loss - back on Jan. 22. When asked if the players had tuned out the coaching staff, he responded with "I don't have a comment for that." Four days later, the university and head coach Chris Mack mutually parted ways.

Given the up and down nature of Williams' season, both on and off the court, Pegues is hoping that fans in attendance for Senior Day will offer nothing but support for the three-time captain.

"He's a kid, he's not a professional, and I hope they treat him as such," he said. "For a young man to have four different head coaches in his time, that's unprecedented in all pf college basketball. It's unfortunate, and it certainly left an indelible mark on him, and he struggled through that, as anybody would. I would hope our crowd wouldn't hold that against him, and give him a round of applause, and cheer for him and the rest of our guys."

Voted as a 2021-22 preseason All-ACC Second Team selection, Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game so far this season, leading the team in rebounding while placing second behind Locke in scoring.

Tip-off between Louisville and Virginia in the regular season finale is set for Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

