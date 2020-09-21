Samuell Williamson Strengthens Body for Larger Role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Samuell Williamson’s game has grown in different areas, and so too has his body.

The sophomore for Louisville men’s basketball focused on staying in shape while at his home in Texas during the three-month shutdown of the University of Louisville’s campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack says Williamson was diligent in his approach during the shutdown despite not having access to the team’s facilities for workouts.

“He came back and really looked like he had worked out for three months,” Mack said. “He’s lot bigger, a lot thicker, a lot stronger.”

Mack described Williamson’s body as a night and day difference from a year ago.

As a freshman, Williamson scored in 26 of 31 games, finishing with five or more points in 14 games last season.

As a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing, Williamson can initiate contact with a larger frame in 2020-21 season according to Mack.

“I think he’s a lot more confident, he plays with a lot more energy than he did a year ago,” Mack said.

Williamson shot 47% from the field and averaged 15.5 minutes per game, but played behind Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton.

With the departure of Nwora and Sutton, Williamson expects a larger role this season. Mack says Williamson understands what it takes to be prepared for workouts heading into his second year.

An increase in playing time can create an increase in production for Williamson.

“I think that’s the biggest jump that most guys make is from their freshman to sophomore year,” Mack said. “They understand the intensity at this level. I think Sam has made a really good jump in that area.”

While Williamson has been more vocal on the floor this offseason and gained confidence with experience, Williamson can establish himself as he progresses defensively.

“He's got a terrific midrange game,” Mack said. “I think he can be excellent and transition. He's got to be a good rebounder for us, he's grown up a lot of defensive and he's still not a stopper, but much better defensive player than he was a year ago.”

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

