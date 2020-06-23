Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Samuell Williamson Taking Full Advantage of Irregular Offseason

Matthew McGavic

To say that this has been an abnormal offseason for college basketball and collegiate athletics as a whole would be a gross understatement.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic not only forced an earlier than normal offseason, but also barred many student-athletes from utilizing on campus workout facilities due to the de facto quarantine that followed.

Despite the circumstances brought on by the pandemic, Louisville men's basketball forward Samuell Williamson was not about to let that deter him.

"I try to make the most out of every situation," he told reporters in a teleconference Tuesday. "Obviously this is something that nobody wanted and it's a terrible situation, and most athletes don't have a whole lot of resources, but I feel like this is a time to take my game to another level."

Instead of making excuses, Williamson decided to "use this time to get ahead of people." When the pandemic first hit and he was limited to the confines of his home, the sophomore from Rockwall, Texas made due with what he had.

"When everything first started and all the parks and gyms were closed, all I really did was ball-handling in my garage every day and form shooting outside on this old hoop I have," Williamson said. "Just trying to make the most out of a situation with a limited amount of resources.

He also took part in a strength program issued to him by strength & conditioning coach Andy Kettler. Williamson did not have many weights at his home, so Kettler developed a program for him that was mainly bodyweight exercises.

Once quarantine restrictions in Texas started to ease up in May, Williamson also got back to work with his trainer. Since then, he has been doing a lot of sand workouts and gotten a lot of usage out of the jump rope to work on his quickness and agility.

All things considered, Williamson believes he has made great strives in his game since the season ended.

"I feel like I'm doing a great job, improving every single day," he said.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville players making the most of limited workouts

Samuell Williamson outlines the daily routine for Louisville players returning to campus

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 OL Ethan Mort

The three-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer reclassifies and commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect from Virginia will reclassify to 2020 and become the final piece of next season's Louisville men's basketball roster.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaches and players adjusting to new procedures

Louisville offensive coordinator says adjusting has been difficult, but excited about the return to football

samdraut

Class of 2021 OLB Jackson Hamilton commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Georgia becomes the eighteenth commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Cam DeGeorge Adds More Experience to Louisville's Offensive Line

The graduate transfer from UConn might be a Louisville newcomer, but he provides plenty of in-game experience for the Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Offensive Line Returners Give Louisville Experience & Interior Strength

With Louisville returning all of their interior offensive linemen as well as their "sixth-man", offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford believes the experience they bring will give the Cards an advantage up front.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from St. Louis becomes the seventeenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Altered schedule doesn't change Louisville's preparation

Louisville will host NC State in the season opener Sept. 2 at Cardinal Stadium

samdraut

Season Opener vs. NC State Moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2

Louisville Football's 2020 season opener vs. NC State has been moved up a day to avoid a conflict with events related to the Kentucky Derby.

Matthew McGavic