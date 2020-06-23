Samuell Williamson Taking Full Advantage of Irregular Offseason

To say that this has been an abnormal offseason for college basketball and collegiate athletics as a whole would be a gross understatement.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic not only forced an earlier than normal offseason, but also barred many student-athletes from utilizing on campus workout facilities due to the de facto quarantine that followed.

Despite the circumstances brought on by the pandemic, Louisville men's basketball forward Samuell Williamson was not about to let that deter him.

"I try to make the most out of every situation," he told reporters in a teleconference Tuesday. "Obviously this is something that nobody wanted and it's a terrible situation, and most athletes don't have a whole lot of resources, but I feel like this is a time to take my game to another level."

Instead of making excuses, Williamson decided to "use this time to get ahead of people." When the pandemic first hit and he was limited to the confines of his home, the sophomore from Rockwall, Texas made due with what he had.

"When everything first started and all the parks and gyms were closed, all I really did was ball-handling in my garage every day and form shooting outside on this old hoop I have," Williamson said. "Just trying to make the most out of a situation with a limited amount of resources.

He also took part in a strength program issued to him by strength & conditioning coach Andy Kettler. Williamson did not have many weights at his home, so Kettler developed a program for him that was mainly bodyweight exercises.

Once quarantine restrictions in Texas started to ease up in May, Williamson also got back to work with his trainer. Since then, he has been doing a lot of sand workouts and gotten a lot of usage out of the jump rope to work on his quickness and agility.

All things considered, Williamson believes he has made great strives in his game since the season ended.

"I feel like I'm doing a great job, improving every single day," he said.

