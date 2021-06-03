Dallas Wings Trade Dana Evans to Chicago Sky

The former Louisville women's basketball star is already on the move in her rookie year in the WNBA.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

CHICAGO - In just her first season in the WNBA, former Louisville women's basketball star Dana Evans is already on the move.

The Dallas Wings, who drafted the 5-foot-6 guard with the 13th overall pick in April's WNBA Draft, has traded the rookie to the Chicago Sky, the organization announced Wednesday. In return, the Wings received a third-round 2022 pick, the rights to swap 2022 first-round picks with the Sky, and Shyla Heal, who was immediately waived.

Evans appeared in all six games for the Wings, but averaged just four minutes per contest. During her brief time in Dallas, she totaled five points, three assists and three steals, while going 1-6 from the field, 1-4 on three point attempts and 2-2 at the free throw line.

While it is odd to see a rookie dealt well before the midway point of the season, this trade is a win for Evans. Not only are there more minutes available at the point guard position, but she grew up roughly half an hour away in Gary, Ind.

In 30 games during her senior season, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 20.1 points, which led the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as 3.9 assists with a 43.0% field goal percentage and 35.3% mark on three-point attempts. She was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American.

During her four-year career at Louisville, Evans accumulated 1,715 points, 521 assists, a three-point shooting mark of 37.7% and a 122-15 record. The wins total is a program-best, the assist and shooting marks are good for sixth-best, and the scoring ranks ninth.

