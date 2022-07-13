Report: Louisville Adds Wright State to 2022-23 Schedule

The Cardinals’ non-conference schedule for next season is nearly complete.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Appalachian State to their 2022-23 schedule, and will face them at the KFC Yum! Center, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. A date was not mentioned by Rothstein.

This past season, the Raiders posted a 22-14 overall record while going 18-13 in the Horizon League under sixth-year head coach Scott Nagy. They won the Horizon League Tournament as a four-seed, clinching just their fourth NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Earning a No. 16 seed, they took down Bryant 93-82 in the First Four, then fell to Arizona 87-70 in the First Round.

The Cardinals' non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season is nearly complete. They will host Bellarmine in their season opener on Nov. 9, Appalachian State on Nov. 15, Maryland on Nov. 29 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and Western Kentucky on Dec. 14.

Adding in their road game at Kentucky on New Year's Eve and their three games in Hawaii for the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21-23, nine of Louisville's 11 slots on their non-conference schedule have been filled.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Kenny Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach.

Louisville has just six returners from last season's squad, with former JUCO products El Ellis and Sydney Curry as their top players. Jae'Lyn Withers, Mike James, Roosevelt Wheeler and J.J. Traynor also came back to play in Payne's first year at the helm.

So far, three newcomers have entered the fold. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield transferred over from Tennessee, while Kamari Lands and Devin Ree join from the high school ranks.

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

