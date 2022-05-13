Skip to main content

'23 Center Xavier Booker Re-Offered by Louisville

The Indiana big man was originally offered by the Cardinals last summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne has kept things pretty quiet out on the recruiting trail since he took the job. While there are still some needs that have to be addressed to the current roster, Payne is also performing his due diligence in the Class of 2023.

Xavier Booker, a center for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced Friday on social media that he had been offered by the Cardinals. It's his 23rd Division I scholarship offer, also holding offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas and others.

"Thanks to Coach Payne and the rest of his staff for this opportunity!" Booker said on Twitter. This is Booker's second time being offered by Louisville, as he was originally offered by previous Cardinals head coach Chris Mack last summer.

It's easy to understand what Payne would be interested in Booker. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound big man ranks as the No. 4 player in the Hoosier State, the tenth-ranked center in the class, and the No. 91 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Booker had an extremely impactful junior year for Cathedral. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, while helping lead the Fighting Irish to a 26-6 record and the Class 4A State championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville currently has just one commitment in the 2023 class, coming from Louisville (Ky.) Male small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Xavier Booker: Ari Rosenfield - Elite High School Scouting)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17190224_168388606_lowres
Football

Looking Back at Louisville Football's 2017 Recruiting Class

By Matthew McGavic5 hours ago
USATSI_17505129_168388606_lowres
Football

Jeff Brohm on Louisville Job: 'Anything Can Happen in the Future'

By Matthew McGavicMay 12, 2022
57C39589-CF2F-4AA2-8196-24842112BD84
Basketball

Kenny Payne Reiterates Importance of Education, Relationships Amid Changing College Landscape

By Matthew McGavicMay 12, 2022
USATSI_15812654_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Looking Back at Louisville Men's, Women's Basketball's 2017 Recruiting Classes

By Matthew McGavicMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17436282_168388606_lowres
Football

Nick Saban Denies Tampering With Ex-Louisville WR Tyler Harrell

By Matthew McGavicMay 11, 2022
USATSI_18243147_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Angels Rookie Reid Detmers Tosses No-Hitter vs. Rays

By Matthew McGavicMay 11, 2022
P0G1aHhY
Other Sports

Louisville Takes Down Indiana in Midweek Showdown

By Matthew McGavicMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18100403_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville Transfer Target Emoni Bates Won't Decide Future Until Mid-June

By Matthew McGavicMay 10, 2022