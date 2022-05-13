'23 Center Xavier Booker Re-Offered by Louisville

The Indiana big man was originally offered by the Cardinals last summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne has kept things pretty quiet out on the recruiting trail since he took the job. While there are still some needs that have to be addressed to the current roster, Payne is also performing his due diligence in the Class of 2023.

Xavier Booker, a center for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced Friday on social media that he had been offered by the Cardinals. It's his 23rd Division I scholarship offer, also holding offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas and others.

"Thanks to Coach Payne and the rest of his staff for this opportunity!" Booker said on Twitter. This is Booker's second time being offered by Louisville, as he was originally offered by previous Cardinals head coach Chris Mack last summer.

It's easy to understand what Payne would be interested in Booker. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound big man ranks as the No. 4 player in the Hoosier State, the tenth-ranked center in the class, and the No. 91 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Booker had an extremely impactful junior year for Cathedral. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, while helping lead the Fighting Irish to a 26-6 record and the Class 4A State championship.

Louisville currently has just one commitment in the 2023 class, coming from Louisville (Ky.) Male small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Xavier Booker: Ari Rosenfield - Elite High School Scouting)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter