Louisville Football's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled

While the upcoming 2020 home opener vs NC State on Sept. 2 is up in the air due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we now finally have an answer as to who will start against the Wolfpack.

On Monday, the University of Louisville Football Program released their 2020 Media Guide which included their preseason depth chart.

There is not a ton of overall change, due to 16 of the 22 starters returning for the upcoming season. However there is a noticeable newcomer presence, as 15 of the 25 incoming players (freshmen or grad transfer) are listed.

In the first year under head coach Scott Satterfield, the Cards went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State. They also went 5-3 in the ACC for a second place finish in the Atlantic Division behind only Clemson.

Louisville's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart:

Offense:

Quarterback

1. Micale Cunningham

2. Jawon Pass

Running Back

1. Javian Hawkins

2. Hassan Hall

Left Tackle

1. Adonis Boone

2. Trevor Reid

Left Guard

1. Caleb Chandler

2. Luke Kandra

Center

1. Cole Bentley

2. Joshua Black

Right Guard

1. Robbie Bell

2. Jackson Gregory

3. Kobe Baynes

Right Tackle

1. Renato Brown

2. Cam DeGeorge

3. Zach Williamson

Wide Receiver

1. Tutu Atwell

2. Braden Smith

3. Nick Malito

Wide Receiver

1. Dez Fitzpatrick

2. Corey Reed

3. Christian Fitzpatrick

Wide Receiver

1. Justin Marshall

2. Tyler Harrell

3. Jordan Watkins

Tight End

1. Marshon Ford or Ean Pfeifer

3. Isaac Martin

Defense:

Defensive End

1. Dayna Kinnaird

2. Derek Dorsey or Ramon Puryear

Nose Tackle

1. Jared Goldwire

2. Malik Clark

3. Henry Bryant

Defensive End

1. Tabarius Peterson

2. Ja'Darien Boykin or Yaya Diaby

Outside Linebacker

1. Yasir Abdullah

2. Nick Okeke

3. Thurman Geathers

Weakside Middle Linebacker

1. C.J. Avery

2. Monty Montgomery

Middle Linebacker

1. Dorian Etheridge

2. Robert Hicks

3. Dorian Jones

Outside Linebacker

1. Rodjay Burns

2. Marvin Dallas

Cornerback

1. Anthony Johnson

2. Marlon Character

Strong Safety

1. Russ Yeast

2. Lovie Jenkins

Free Safety

1. Isaiah Hayes

2. Jack Fagot

Cornerback

1.Chandler Jones

2. Marqui Lowrey or Greedy Vance

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp