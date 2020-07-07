Louisville Football's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled
Matthew McGavic
While the upcoming 2020 home opener vs NC State on Sept. 2 is up in the air due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we now finally have an answer as to who will start against the Wolfpack.
On Monday, the University of Louisville Football Program released their 2020 Media Guide which included their preseason depth chart.
There is not a ton of overall change, due to 16 of the 22 starters returning for the upcoming season. However there is a noticeable newcomer presence, as 15 of the 25 incoming players (freshmen or grad transfer) are listed.
In the first year under head coach Scott Satterfield, the Cards went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State. They also went 5-3 in the ACC for a second place finish in the Atlantic Division behind only Clemson.
Louisville's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart:
Offense:
Quarterback
1. Micale Cunningham
2. Jawon Pass
Running Back
1. Javian Hawkins
2. Hassan Hall
Left Tackle
1. Adonis Boone
2. Trevor Reid
Left Guard
1. Caleb Chandler
2. Luke Kandra
Center
1. Cole Bentley
2. Joshua Black
Right Guard
1. Robbie Bell
2. Jackson Gregory
3. Kobe Baynes
Right Tackle
1. Renato Brown
2. Cam DeGeorge
3. Zach Williamson
Wide Receiver
1. Tutu Atwell
2. Braden Smith
3. Nick Malito
Wide Receiver
1. Dez Fitzpatrick
2. Corey Reed
3. Christian Fitzpatrick
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Marshall
2. Tyler Harrell
3. Jordan Watkins
Tight End
1. Marshon Ford or Ean Pfeifer
3. Isaac Martin
Defense:
Defensive End
1. Dayna Kinnaird
2. Derek Dorsey or Ramon Puryear
Nose Tackle
1. Jared Goldwire
2. Malik Clark
3. Henry Bryant
Defensive End
1. Tabarius Peterson
2. Ja'Darien Boykin or Yaya Diaby
Outside Linebacker
1. Yasir Abdullah
2. Nick Okeke
3. Thurman Geathers
Weakside Middle Linebacker
1. C.J. Avery
2. Monty Montgomery
Middle Linebacker
1. Dorian Etheridge
2. Robert Hicks
3. Dorian Jones
Outside Linebacker
1. Rodjay Burns
2. Marvin Dallas
Cornerback
1. Anthony Johnson
2. Marlon Character
Strong Safety
1. Russ Yeast
2. Lovie Jenkins
Free Safety
1. Isaiah Hayes
2. Jack Fagot
Cornerback
1.Chandler Jones
2. Marqui Lowrey or Greedy Vance
