Louisville Opens as Clear Home Favorite vs. Boston College

Louisville Opens as Nine-Point Home Favorite vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming off of a much-needed bye week to host Boston College the weekend, and oddsmakers have already established a very clear favorite.
According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -9.0 favorite against the visiting Eagles. The over/under has been set at 54.5.
Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC) will be looking to get back in the right direction after back-to-back heartbreaking losses. Their own miscues, some questionable officiating and a last-minute field goal saw them fall at Wake Forest, which was then followed up by a complete fourth quarter collapse at home vs. Virginia.
Boston College (4-2, 0-2 ACC), like Louisville, is also looking to snap a two-game skid - as well as capture their first conference won of the season. After opening up the year at 4-0, the Eagles then dropped a nail-biter at Clemson, then proceeded to get blown out at home by NC State.
The Cardinals are 3-3 against-the-spread so far this season, while the Eagles are 4-2. Louisville failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0), EKU (-30.0) and Virginia (-2.5); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) and Wake Forest (+7.0). Boston College covered against Colgate (-42.5), Temple (-15.0), Missouri (-1.0) and Clemson(+14.5); but not to UMass (-39.0) and NC State (+3.0)
Kickoff vs. Boston College is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium
(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter