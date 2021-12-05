Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Louisville to Face Air Force in First Responder Bowl

    It's the Cardinals' second bowl in the three years under head coach Scott Satterfield.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Louisville football program has finally learned their postseason draw.

    The Cardinals have been selected to play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, and will face Air Force on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. EST.

    It is Louisville's second time going bowling in the three years under head coach Scott Satterfield, and their 19th bowl appearance over the last 24 seasons. The Cardinals won the Music City Bowl 38-28 in 2019 during Satterfield's first year at the helm.

    Louisville finished the 2021 regular season at 6-6, while going 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference. They started off the year with a 3-1 mark, but then had a 1-4 stretch in the middle of the season that was marred by an inability to close out in the fourth quarter.

    The bowl will give the Cardinals an opportunity to right the ship heading into the offseason. After posting back-to-back blowouts wins against Syracuse and Duke, the latter which clinched bowl eligibility, Louisville ended the regular season with an emasculating loss at home to Kentucky.

    The Falcons went 9-3 during the 2021 regular season, including 6-2 in the Mountain West for a second-place finish in the Mountain Division behind conference champion Utah State. Air Force sports the No. 1 rushing offense in FBS at 340.8 yards per game, and the No. 5 total defense at 288.0 yards allowed per game.

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

