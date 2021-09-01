September 1, 2021
Louisville Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Cardinal Stadium

The first home game is set for Sept. 11 vs. Eastern Kentucky.
Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Kentucky due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, the University of Louisville has announced its protocols for the upcoming 2021 football season at Cardinal Stadium.

Beginning with the Sept. 11 home opener versus Eastern Kentucky, fans attending any of the seven home games will be required to adhere to the most updated COVID policies.

Regardless of vaccination status, all fans, staff and vendors attending a UofL home football game will be required to wear a mask while visiting any indoor area on the UofL campus inclusive of indoor areas within the stadium except while actively eating or drinking.

Indoor spaces at Cardinal stadium include Restrooms, PNC Club, Brown & Williamson Club, Pepsi Club, the press box, elevators, and any other spaces that are fully enclosed.

Fans seated in the suites will not be required to wear a mask in the privacy of their individual suite.

Masks will not be required in the concourse areas, in the upper or lower seating bowls of the stadium, or within outdoor club seating.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, it is recommended that unvaccinated fans should wear a mask at all times when around others both indoors and outdoors except while actively eating or drinking.

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

