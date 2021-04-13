FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Louisville Ranked No. 42 in ESPN's 2021 Preseason FPI

ESPN's Football Power Index is not nearly as high on the Cardinals as it was during the last offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Going 8-5 in 2019 during his first year at the helm, including a bowl win, head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville football program saw a drastic difference in the win column in year two. Powered primarily by their horrific turnover margin, the Cardinals finished just 4-7 in 2020, including 3-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

ESPN released the preseason iteration of their Football Power Index rankings on Tuesday, and unsurprisingly, it is not as high on the Cardinals as it was last season. For those unfamiliar, FPI is a "predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward."

Where does FPI palace the Cards? With a rating of 6.3 - less than half of their 2020 preseason rating of 12.9 - they come in at No. 42 in all of FBS. As it pertains to the Atlantic Coast Conference, they rank No. 9 in the league and 5th in the Atlantic Division - ahead of only Boston College and Syracuse.

If it's any condolence to Louisville fans, there is some good news. FPI projects Louisville's win/loss record at 6.5-5.5, or 7-5 if we're rounding. In fact, it gives the Cardinals a 74.6% chance to reach six wins - the normal requirement to reach a bowl game. 

Louisville's 2021 Schedule with FPI Rating & Rankings

DateTeamFPI RatingFPI Ranking

Sept. 6

Ole Miss (Atlanta)

11.5

22nd

Sept. 11

Eastern Kentucky

N/A

N/A

Sept. 17

UCF

0.5

70th

Sept. 15

at Florida State

6.4

41st

Oct. 2

at Wake Forest

7.5

37th

Oct. 9

Virginia

8.8

32nd

Oct 23

Boston College

4.4

54th

Oct. 30

at NC State

8.1

33rd

Nov. 6

Clemson

23.5

3rd

Nov. 13

Syracuse

-2.7

80th

Nov. 18

at Duke

-1.0

74th

Nov. 27

Kentucky

7.3

39th

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_13573570_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Ranked No. 42 in ESPN's 2021 Preseason FPI

USATSI_14986005_168388606_lowres
Football

Likely Landing Spots for Louisville's Top NFL Draft Prospects

USATSI_15642641_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Noah Locke Wants to Return to Combo Guard Roots at Louisville

NCAA
Other Sports

Report: NCAA Expected to End Recruiting Dead Period on June 1

USATSI_15241073_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Chris Mack Addressing Louisville's Three-Point Shooting Woes in Transfer Portal

1
Other Sports

Louisville Rallies to Defeat Florida State, Clinch Series

USATSI_15474705_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Florida Transfer Guard Noah Locke Commits to Louisville

USATSI_15812654_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Where Will Dana Evans Go in the 2021 WNBA Draft?