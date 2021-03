Measurements & Results From Louisville's 2021 Pro Day

The measurables and drill results from all 18 of Louisville's Pro Day participants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville football program held their annual Pro Day at Cardinal Stadium, the Howard Schnellenberger Complex and the Trager Center. Below are the measurables and drill results from all 18 participants:

2020 Team

RB Javian Hawkins

Height: 5081

Weight: 183

Hand: 7 7/8

Arm: 29 2/8

Wingspan: 72

Vertical: 36

Broad Jump: 9' 8"

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.44

20-Yard Split: 2.62

10-Yard Split: 1.53

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.25

3-Cone Drill: 6.96

WR Tutu Atwell

Height: 5087

Weight: 155

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 29 2/8

Wingspan: 69 6/8

Vertical: 33

Broad Jump: 9' 9"

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.32

20-Yard Split: 2.60

10-Yard Split: 1.49

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.21

3-Cone Drill: 6.87

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Height: 6016

Weight: 208

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 32 6/8

Wingspan: 80 2/8

Vertical: 35

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.46

20-Yard Split: 2.58

10-Yard Split: 1.54

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.26

3-Cone Drill: 7.06

TE Ean Pfeifer

Height: 6034

Weight: 250

Hand: 9

Arm: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 79

Vertical: 29.5

Broad Jump: 8' 3"

Bench Press (225): 21

40-Yard Dash: 4.89

20-Yard Split: 2.84

10-Yard Split: 1.70

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.45

3-Cone Drill: 7.51

DT Jared Goldwire

Height: 6047

Weight: 293

Hand: 10 3/8

Arm: 33 5/8

Wingspan: 83 2/8

Vertical: 33

Broad Jump: 9' 2"

Bench Press (225): 20

40-Yard Dash: 5.08

20-Yard Split: 2.98

10-Yard Split: 1.72

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.45

3-Cone Drill: 7.32

ILB Dorian Etheridge

Height: 6016

Weight: 233

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 31 3/8

Wingspan: 76 1/8

Vertical: 35

Broad Jump: 10' 1"

Bench Press (225): 18

40-Yard Dash: 4.85

20-Yard Split: 2.76

10-Yard Split: 1.61

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.46

3-Cone Drill: 7.29

OLB Rodjay Burns

Height: 5117

Weight: 199

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 31 3/8

Wingspan: 74 2/8

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): 15

40-Yard Dash: 4.77

20-Yard Split: 2.70

10-Yard Split: 1.58

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.32

3-Cone Drill: 7.30

CB Marlon Character

Height: 5114

Weight: 199

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 31 6/8

Wingspan: 77 2/8

Vertical: 39.5

Broad Jump: 10' 7"

Bench Press (225): 21

40-Yard Dash: 4.56

20-Yard Split: 2.64

10-Yard Split: 1.54

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.27

3-Cone Drill: 6.87

S Isaiah Hayes

Height: 6034

Weight: 250

Hand: 9

Arm: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 79

Vertical: 29.5

Broad Jump: 8' 3"

Bench Press (225): 21

40-Yard Dash: 4.89

20-Yard Split: 2.84

10-Yard Split: 1.70

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.45

3-Cone Drill: 7.51

2019 Team:

WR Devante Peete

Height: 6052

Weight: 210

Hand: 9

Arm: 32 1/8

Wingspan: 76

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.88

20-Yard Split: 2.84

10-Yard Split: 1.68

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.78

3-Cone Drill: DNP

TE Jordan Davis

Height: 6037

Weight: 255

Hand: 10

Arm: 33 2/8

Wingspan: 81

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump:DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 5.03

20-Yard Split: 2.87

10-Yard Split: 1.75

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.65

3-Cone Drill: 7.81

OL T.J. McCoy

Height: 6004

Weight: 311

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 31 7/8

Wingspan: 79 5/8

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): 25

40-Yard Dash: 5.53

20-Yard Split: 3.27

10-Yard Split: 1.99

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 5.19

3-Cone Drill: 8.01

DL Amonte Caban

Height: 6004

Weight: 251

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 76 5/8

Vertical: 32' 25"

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 5.29

20-Yard Split: 3.07

10-Yard Split: 1.85

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.65

3-Cone Drill: 7.43

DL Gary McCrae

Height: 6023

Weight: 238

Hand: 10 3/8

Arm: 32 2/8

Wingspan: 79 6/8

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.78

20-Yard Split: 2.70

10-Yard Split: 1.61

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.50

3-Cone Drill: 7.34

CB Cornelius Sturghill

Height: 5102

Weight: 189

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 29 2/8

Wingspan: 72 3/8

Vertical: 35

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.45

20-Yard Split: 2.51

10-Yard Split: 1.53

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.16

3-Cone Drill: 6.82

S Khane Pass

Height: 5110

Weight: 201

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 76 6/8

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.90

20-Yard Split: 2.82

10-Yard Split: 1.63

Pro Agility (L-Drill): 4.56

3-Cone Drill: 7.57

P Mason King

Height: 6031

Weight: 221

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 31 2/8

Wingspan: 75 4/8

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: DNP

20-Yard Split: DNP

10-Yard Split: DNP

Pro Agility (L-Drill): DNP

3-Cone Drill: DNP

K Blanton Creque

Height: 5101

Weight: 178

Hand: 8

Arm: 28 7/8

Wingspan: 72 2/8

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: DNP

20-Yard Split: DNP

10-Yard Split: DNP

Pro Agility (L-Drill): DNP

3-Cone Drill: DNP

