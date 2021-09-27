Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at Wake Forest

The Cardinals are capping off their two-game road trip against the Demon Deacons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville and Wake Forest are both trending in the right direction, but for their week four showdown in Winston-Salem that could have big repercussions in the Atlantic Division, bettors have already established a clear early favorite.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals have opened up as a +7.0 point underdog to the home Demon Deacons. The over/under has been set for 60.5, and the money line sits at +230 for Louisville and -275 for Wake Forest.

Louisville is at 3-1 on the season, most recently holding off Florida State for a 31-23 victory in Tallahassee, Fla. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 320 yards and four touchdowns, while the defense collected 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

As for Wake Forest, they recently cracked the AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24, thanks to opening up the season at 4-0. The Demon Deacons have two easy FCS victories against Old Dominion (42-10) and Norfolk State (41-16) to start the year, then had a pair of decisive wins vs. Florida State and at Virginia, winning 35-14 and 37-17, respectively.

The Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread this season, while the Demon Deacons are 3-1. Louisville failed to cover the +9.0 spread against Ole Miss and -30.0 spread against EKU, but did cover the +7.0 against UCF and +1.0 to FSU by winning outright. Wake Forest covered the -32.0 to Old Dominion, -4.5 to Florida State and +3.5 to Virginia, but not the -43.0 spread to Norfolk State.

Kickoff at Wake Forest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST on your Regional Sports Network.

