    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz at 2021 Media Day

    Head coach Jeff Walz and several Cardinals were available at Louisville women's basketball's annual Media Day.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville women's basketball program held the 2021 edition of their annual Media Day at the Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville. Louisville Report was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to head coach Jeff Walz, as well as several Louisville players that were available for questions.

    Below is the video from Walz' availability:

    (Photo of Jeff Walz: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    IMG_1337
    Football

    Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz at 2021 Media Day

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16875009_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Malik Cunningham Named to Davey O’Brien Class of 2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15255399_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How Louisville is Preparing for Life During Chris Mack's Suspension

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13677161_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13677172_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Scott Satterfield Wanting to Continue to Bring Pressure Moving Forward

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_14880080_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Commit Popeye Williams to Play in Under Armour All-American Game

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13677180_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Looking Forward to Opportunities vs. NC State, in ACC

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16770437_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Scott Satterfield Recaps Boston College, Previews NC State

    Oct 25, 2021