LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the Louisville's football program's decisive bounce-back win over USF, oddsmakers are liking them to continue that momentum when they travel up to Boston College next weekend.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -11.0 point favorite over the home Eagles. The over/under has been set at 55.0.

Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) looked like a much more complete team when they took on USF. The offense was able to spread the ball out and get multiple players involved, the defense stifled the Bulls' deadly run game, and the Cardinals only committed five penalties.

As for Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC), well, things haven't exactly gone their way. They have blowout losses in ACC play to both Virginia Tech and Florida State, and a narrow loss to a mediocre Rutgers team. Their one victory on the season came against an FCS opponent in Maine, and all three phases of the game have been a struggle for BC.

Louisville is 2-2 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Boston College is a measly 0-4. The Cardinals failed to cover at Syracuse (-6.0) and vs. Florida State (+2.5), but did so at UCF (+5.5) and vs. USF (-14.5). The Eagles' failed covers include vs. Rutgers (-9.0), at Virginia Tech (+3.0), vs. Maine (-31.0) and at Florida State (+18.5)

Kickoff at Boston College is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST. at Alumni Stadium.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

