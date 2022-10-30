LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the Louisville football program's defensive dismantling of No. 10 Wake Forest, oddsmakers are liking them to build on their current three-game win streak when they host James Madison next weekend.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -10.0 point favorite over the visiting Dukes. The over/under has been set at 55.5.

Trailing by a point at halftime, Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC) then proceeded to smother the Demon Deacons in the third quarter. The Cardinals forced six turnovers that resulted in 35 points in this period alone, en route to a 48-21 dismantling that was fueled by eight total turnovers forced.

As for James Madison (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt), they're had a rough go as of late. In their first year operating at the FBS level, they started the season 5-0, even earning the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll. However, they're now on a two-game losing streak, falling 45-38 at Georgia Southern and 26-12 vs. Marshall.

Louisville is 5-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas James Madison is 5-2. The Cardinals are 3-1 both ATS and straight up at home, while the Dukes are 2-1 both ATS and straight up on the road.

Louisville was able to cover at UCF (+5.5), vs. USF (-14.5), at Virginia (+1.5), vs. Pitt (-1.0) and vs. Wake Forest (+3.0); but failed to do so at Syracuse (-6.0), vs. Florida State (+2.5) and at Boston College (+13.5).

James Madison opened the year 5-0 against-the-spread, covering vs. MTSU (-4.5), vs. Norfolk State (-42.5), at Appalachian State (+6.5), vs. Texas State (-22.0) and at Arkansas State (-11.5). The two blown covers have come in their last two games at Georgia Southern (-13.0) and vs. Marshall (-12.5).

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Caleb Chandler, Jaelin Carter: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

