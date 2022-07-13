2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Safety

The Cardinals have real potential in the top end of the safety room, but still some questions at the position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the start of the 2022 college football season, Louisville Report will break down each individual position on the Cardinals' roster. Next in our positional breakdown series, we take at look at the safeties.

Position Roster Movement:

Returning (3): Kenderick Duncan, Josh Minkins, Shavarick Williams

Departing (1): Qwynnterrio Cole (Graduation)

Incoming (4): Jeremiah Caldwell (HS), M.J. Griffin (Transfer - Temple), D'Angelo Hutchinson (HS), Antonio Watts (HS)

Projected Depth Chart:

Strong Safety

M.J. Griffin (6-1, 210, So.) Josh Minkins (6-2, 196, So.) Shavarick Williams (6-0, 185, So.) Antonio Watts (6-2, 185, Fr.)

Free Safety

Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 206, R-Sr.) Josh Minkins (6-2, 196, So.) Jeremiah Caldwell (6-3, 175, Fr.) D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 185, Fr.)

Breakdown:

Like we mentioned in the cornerback breakdown, the Louisville secondary has been a rollercoaster over the last few years. It went from being arguably the worst in college football in 2018, to one of the more underrated ones in 2020 after allowing just 189.2 yards per game for 17th in FBS.

However in 2021, that area of the field took a massive step backwards, allowing 245.6 yards per game for 95th in FBS. While they were able to double their interception total from five to 10 over 2020 to 2021 to help with the turnover margin, the secondary still allowed far too many chunk plays through the air.

As is the case with the corners, the safety room for Louisville does have some question marks, but there are also some reasons to be relatively optimistic.

First of all, Louisville doesn't have the arduous task of replacing both starting safeties like they had to do last offseason. Sure, losing Qwynnterrio Cole to the NFL is a big loss for the defense, considering he was second on the team in tackles with 87, led the secondary in tackles for loss with 5.0, had an interception and one of Louisville's five forced fumbles last season.

Fortunately, the Cardinals are returning the back end starter alongside Cole in Kenderick Duncan. Playing mainly as the free safety, he was actually one of Louisville's better form tacklers last season, tallying 76 on the year to finish third right behind Cole. He ended the season with a pick and four pass breakups, and got better playing in coverage as the season went along, but had to miss the bowl game due to injury. With some additional system familiarity this offseason, that should only help him get more comfortable.

Replacing Cole as the starting strong safety will likely be Temple transfer M.J. Griffin. He was one of the Owls' top defenders last season, coming in second on the team in total tackles and pass breakups with 65 and four, while also tallying three tackles for loss and a sack. Against Houston alone, he had a career-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and his first career sack. Making the transition from the AAC to the ACC could be difficult, especially with how streaky he was at times last season in his first year as a full time starter, but he is someone that the Louisville coaches have raved about since he arrived.

Due to the relative youth throughout the rest of the safety room, it's likely that we could see Josh Minkins play both spots on the back end and serve as the last link in a three-man safety rotation. A shoulder injury suffered last offseason severely limited his availability in 2021, but was one of the biggest standouts in spring ball. Thanks in part to his ability to play in the box, out wide and deep in coverage, combined with his knowledge of the system heading into year three, it wouldn't be surprising to see him push either Duncan or Griffin for significant playing time.

After those three is when the room gets really young and hampered by inexperience, especially since Duke transfer Jalen Alexander, who signed with Louisville earlier this offseason, will not be making it to campus.

Shavarick Williams is a former JUCO product that is entering his second year with the program, but he saw almost no action last season. Someone who could also see snaps at safety is cornerback Rance Conner.

As for the long-term future of the position, it seems like it is in relatively good hands. Louisville welcomes three freshmen safeties this season in Jeremiah Caldwell, D'Angelo Hutchinson and Antonio Watts. All three will likely redshirt this season, but if there's any player here who could find a way to get early playing time, it's likely going to be Caldwell since he was one of Louisville's highest-ranked prospects in the Class of 2022.

Overall, safety should be a spot that does see some improvement - like with cornerback - if everything comes together. Is Griffin as good as advertised? Can Duncan continue on his trajectory? How will Minkins perform in a much bigger role? Will any of the younger safeties take advantage of any potential opportunities?

At their best, the main three-man rotation at the position has the potential to give Louisville a top-seven - maybe even a top-three - safety room in the ACC. If not, Malik Cunningham better start warming up his arm.

(Photo of Josh Minkins: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

