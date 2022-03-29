Skip to main content

Measurements and Results From Louisville's 2022 Pro Day

The measurables and drill results from all of Louisville Football's Pro Day participants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville football program held their annual Pro Day at Cardinal Stadium, the Howard Schnellenberger Complex and the Trager Center. Below are the measurables and drill results from all seven participants:

*Note: DL Jacques Turner and DB LaMarques Thomas did not participate*

MLB C.J. Avery

  • Height: 5117
  • Weight: 230
  • Hand: 9 6/8
  • Arm: 33 1/8
  • Wingspan: 76 4/8
  • Vertical: 38"
  • Broad Jump: 9' 9"
  • Bench Press (225): 27
  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.75/4.75
  • 20-Yard Split: 2.69/2.75
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.53/1/58
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44
  • Three-Cone Drill: 7.15

OC Cole Bentley

  • Height: 6033
  • Weight: 310
  • Hand: 10 1/8
  • Arm: 32 4/8
  • Wingspan: 79 4/8
  • Vertical: 29.5"
  • Broad Jump: 8' 6"
  • Bench Press (225): 20
  • 40-Yard Dash: 5.12/5.16
  • 20-Yard Split: 2.95/3.00
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.82/1.84
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.84
  • Three-Cone Drill: 7.69

RB Maurice Burkley

  • Height: 5110
  • Weight: 212
  • Hand: 9 1/8
  • Arm: 31 2/8
  • Wingspan: 75 7/8
  • Vertical: 41"
  • Broad Jump: 10.3
  • Bench Press (225): 29
  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.50/4.50
  • 20-Yard Split: 2.61/2.63
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.52/1.58
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42
  • Three-Cone Drill: 6.96

S Qwynnterrio Cole

  • Height: 6004
  • Weight: 203
  • Hand: 10 1/8
  • Arm: 32 2/8
  • Wingspan: 74 7/8
  • Vertical: 35.5"
  • Broad Jump: 10.0
  • Bench Press (225): DNP
  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.78/4.87
  • 20-Yard Split: 2.76/2.83
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.69/1.69
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.20
  • Three-Cone Drill: 6.92
OLB/S Jack Fagot

  • Height: 6003
  • Weight: 194
  • Hand: 8 4/8
  • Arm: 31 1/8
  • Wingspan: 73 4/8
  • Vertical: 39"
  • Broad Jump: 10.4
  • Bench Press (225): 11
  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.56/4.65
  • 20-Yard Split: 2.65/2.68
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.56/1.54
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15
  • Three-Cone Drill: 6.96

LS Mitch Hall

  • Height: 6012
  • Weight: 229
  • Hand: 9 4/8
  • Arm: 30 2/8
  • Wingspan: 73 5/8
  • Vertical: 27"
  • Broad Jump: 8' 3"
  • Bench Press (225): 11
  • 40-Yard Dash: 5.25/5.30
  • 20-Yard Split: 3.02/3.08
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.84/1.86
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.60
  • Three-Cone Drill: 7.56

DE Tabarius Peterson

  • Height: 6020
  • Weight: 254
  • Hand: 10 2/8
  • Arm: 34 2/8
  • Wingspan: 82 2/8
  • Vertical: 34"
  • Broad Jump: 9' 10"
  • Bench Press (225): 18
  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.94/5.03
  • 20-Yard Split: 2.84/2.89
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.74/1.79
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.62
  • Three-Cone Drill: 7/14

(Photo of C.J. Avery via University of Louisville Athletics)

