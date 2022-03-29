Measurements and Results From Louisville's 2022 Pro Day

The measurables and drill results from all of Louisville Football's Pro Day participants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville football program held their annual Pro Day at Cardinal Stadium, the Howard Schnellenberger Complex and the Trager Center. Below are the measurables and drill results from all seven participants:

*Note: DL Jacques Turner and DB LaMarques Thomas did not participate*

MLB C.J. Avery

Height: 5117

Weight: 230

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 33 1/8

Wingspan: 76 4/8

Vertical: 38"

Broad Jump: 9' 9"

Bench Press (225): 27

40-Yard Dash: 4.75/4.75

20-Yard Split: 2.69/2.75

10-Yard Split: 1.53/1/58

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44

Three-Cone Drill: 7.15

OC Cole Bentley

Height: 6033

Weight: 310

Hand: 10 1/8

Arm: 32 4/8

Wingspan: 79 4/8

Vertical: 29.5"

Broad Jump: 8' 6"

Bench Press (225): 20

40-Yard Dash: 5.12/5.16

20-Yard Split: 2.95/3.00

10-Yard Split: 1.82/1.84

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.84

Three-Cone Drill: 7.69

RB Maurice Burkley

Height: 5110

Weight: 212

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 31 2/8

Wingspan: 75 7/8

Vertical: 41"

Broad Jump: 10.3

Bench Press (225): 29

40-Yard Dash: 4.50/4.50

20-Yard Split: 2.61/2.63

10-Yard Split: 1.52/1.58

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42

Three-Cone Drill: 6.96

S Qwynnterrio Cole

Height: 6004

Weight: 203

Hand: 10 1/8

Arm: 32 2/8

Wingspan: 74 7/8

Vertical: 35.5"

Broad Jump: 10.0

Bench Press (225): DNP

40-Yard Dash: 4.78/4.87

20-Yard Split: 2.76/2.83

10-Yard Split: 1.69/1.69

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.20

Three-Cone Drill: 6.92

OLB/S Jack Fagot

Height: 6003

Weight: 194

Hand: 8 4/8

Arm: 31 1/8

Wingspan: 73 4/8

Vertical: 39"

Broad Jump: 10.4

Bench Press (225): 11

40-Yard Dash: 4.56/4.65

20-Yard Split: 2.65/2.68

10-Yard Split: 1.56/1.54

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15

Three-Cone Drill: 6.96

LS Mitch Hall

Height: 6012

Weight: 229

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 30 2/8

Wingspan: 73 5/8

Vertical: 27"

Broad Jump: 8' 3"

Bench Press (225): 11

40-Yard Dash: 5.25/5.30

20-Yard Split: 3.02/3.08

10-Yard Split: 1.84/1.86

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.60

Three-Cone Drill: 7.56

DE Tabarius Peterson

Height: 6020

Weight: 254

Hand: 10 2/8

Arm: 34 2/8

Wingspan: 82 2/8

Vertical: 34"

Broad Jump: 9' 10"

Bench Press (225): 18

40-Yard Dash: 4.94/5.03

20-Yard Split: 2.84/2.89

10-Yard Split: 1.74/1.79

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.62

Three-Cone Drill: 7/14

(Photo of C.J. Avery via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter