Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have once again fallen to Kentucky to close out the 2022 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played.

The Cardinals are at 7-5 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. It is the third time going bowling in four years under head coach Scott Satterfield.

The ACC is going back to a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. Like last season, the league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

Considering that all of the ACC's nine bowl eligible teams have a record of at least 7-5, there are a lot of bowls in which Louisville could go to. Removing the obvious ones where the Cardinals won't be selected - such as the College Football Playoff and the Orange Bowl - there are 12 bowls that Louisville could be selected to.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will likely learn their bowl shortly after.

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, here are some bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

ESPN

Projector: Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec, 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Projector: Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec, 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. SMU

CBS

Projector: Jerry Palm

Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State

247Sports

Projector: Brad Crawford

Bowl: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Wisconsin

Athlon Sports

Projector: Steve Lassan

Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State

Projector: Staff Pick

Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State

Action Network

Projector: Brett McMurphy

Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at TBD

Matchup: Louisville vs. Florida

Sporting News

Projector: Bill Bender

Bowl: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at TBD

Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State

USA TODAY

Projector: Erick Smith

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Memphis

Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson

Bowl: Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Houston

