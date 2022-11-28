Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have once again fallen to Kentucky to close out the 2022 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played.
The Cardinals are at 7-5 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. It is the third time going bowling in four years under head coach Scott Satterfield.
The ACC is going back to a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. Like last season, the league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
Considering that all of the ACC's nine bowl eligible teams have a record of at least 7-5, there are a lot of bowls in which Louisville could go to. Removing the obvious ones where the Cardinals won't be selected - such as the College Football Playoff and the Orange Bowl - there are 12 bowls that Louisville could be selected to.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will likely learn their bowl shortly after.
With the regular season in the rear view mirror, here are some bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
Projector: Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec, 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Projector: Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec, 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. SMU
CBS
Projector: Jerry Palm
Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State
247Sports
Projector: Brad Crawford
Bowl: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Wisconsin
Athlon Sports
Projector: Steve Lassan
Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State
College Football News
Projector: Staff Pick
Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State
Action Network
Projector: Brett McMurphy
Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at TBD
Matchup: Louisville vs. Florida
Sporting News
Projector: Bill Bender
Bowl: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at TBD
Matchup: Louisville vs. Oregon State
USA TODAY
Projector: Erick Smith
Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Memphis
Pro Football Network
Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
Bowl: Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Matchup: Louisville vs. Houston
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
