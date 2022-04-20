Several '23 Prospects to Take June Official Visits to Louisville

The Cardinals are gearing up for a third major recruiting weekend this calendar year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has done a tremendous job of getting recruits on campus over the last several months. They've hosted dozens of prospects between a pair of big recruiting weekends in late January and early March, with the first big weekend serving as the catalyst for a huge jumpstart to the 2023 cycle.

Now, the Cardinals are preparing to host more high-caliber recruits over the summer.

On Tuesday, six Class of 2023 prospects announced on social media that they would be taking an official visit to campus on the weekend of June 17-19. The announcements were made using graphics provided by the UofL recruiting department with a up-and-down mirrored Cardinal Stadium and the captions "Here for the Ville" and "Locked In".

Four of the prospects planning on visiting are those already committed to Louisville. Quarterback Pierce Clarkson, as well as Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates cornerback Aaron Williams and wide receiver Jahlil McClain will be making the trip from out west. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis will also be visiting.

The other two prospects that confirmed they will be visiting are long-time targets of the Cardinals. Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker and Miami (Fla.) Norland running back Javin Simpkins will also be making the trip. Sanker is ranked inside the the top 100 of the 247Sports Composite, Simpkins is inside the top 300, and both included the Cardinals on their most recent list of top schools.

Louisville currently sports a nine-man 2023 recruiting class, and it is on pace to be the best in school history. They currently have five commits ranked inside the ESPN300, and the class ranks as the top in the ACC and No. 7 in the nation according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

