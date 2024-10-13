Louisville Report

Louisville Opens as Home Underdog vs. Miami

The Cardinals return home for a matchup with the top-ten Hurricanes.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) catches the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (6) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have snapped their two-game skid, but oddsmakers aren't liking them to stay in the win column when top-ten Miami comes to town.

According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 4.5-point underdog to the visiting Hurricanes. The over/under has not yet been set.

Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC) might not have played their best football against Virginia, but they made played when it mattered most. The Cardinals were able to mount a comeback in the game's final minutes, escaping Charlottesville with a 24-20 win over the Cavaliers.

As for No. 6 Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC), they are off to an undefeated start to the season, but have looked beatable in the last few weeks. They had to hold off Virginia Tech 38-34 in their conference opener, and most recently had to mount a 25-point comeback at Cal to capture a 39-38 win.

Louisville is 3-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Miami is 4-2. The Cardinals are 3-1 at home ATS and straight up, while the Hurricanes are 2-1 on the road ATS despite being 3-0 straight up.

Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), Jax State (-27.5) and Georgia Tech (-8.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5), vs. SMU (-6.5) and at Virginia (-7.5).

Miami covered at Florida (-2.5), vs. Florida A&M (-46.5), vs. Ball State (-36.5) and at USF (-15.5); but were unable to do so vs. Virginia Tech (-17.5) and at Cal (-8.5).

Kickoff vs. Miami is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

