Mock Draft Roundup: Where Louisville's Top 2024 NFL Prospects are Projected to Land
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A key facet of the college football offseason is just around the corner, as the 2024 NFL Draft is now just one day away. 13 Cardinals are hoping to hear their name called on draft night, highlighted by running back Isaac Guerendo, wide receiver Jamari Thrash and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee.
With the draft on our doorstep, scheduled to begin on Thursday, Apr. 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST, mock draft season continues to be in full swing. Many of Louisville's top NFL prospects have found themselves on a wide variety of big boards and mock drafts alike.
With outlets beginning to publish some of their final mocks of the draft season, where are they being projected to go? Take a look below:
ESPN
When you think of NFL mock drafts (and the NFL Draft in general), the first person that usually comes to mind for most people is Mel Kiper Jr. He and Field Yates recently took place in an exercise wherethey played GM and drafted against each other in a three-round mock. However, in it, neither Kiper or Yates selected a Louisville player for their respective mocks.
While the Kiper/Yates mock only goes three rounds deep, Jordan Reid's mock draft goes the distance. He has back-to-back Louisville players coming off the board to cap off the fourth round, with Thrash going to the New York Jets with pick No. 134, and Brownlee getting picked up by the San Francisco 49ers with the very next pick. In the very next round, the 49ers also select Guerendo with the 176th overall pick.
CBS Sports
The folks over at CBS Sports have released multiple mock drafts over the last few days, but only Josh Edwards' go at it encompasses all seven rounds. He has Brownlee barely missing the second day of the draft, getting selected by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick of the fourth round at No. 101 overall. Edwards projects that both Thrash and Guerendo will go in the fifth round at 147th to the Denver Broncos and 154th to the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.
The Athletic
As always, Dane Brugler has provided a wealth of knowledge this draft season between his annual 'The Beast' draft guide, to his seven-round mock where he breaks down almost every pick. He also sees Brownlee as a fourth round pick, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 119 overall. Thrash comes off the board in the fifth round to the Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 148, and Guerendo gets selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars a few picks later at 153rd overall.
NFL Network
Who better to read a mock draft from than by someone who works for the actual NFL? Chad Reuter recently published his own seven-round mock, and he is not as high on Louisville's draft prospects than others. He has a pair of Cardinals going in the sixth round, with Guerendo going at No. 188 overall to the Houston Texans and Brownlee heading to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 214. Not only does he have Thrash going undrafted, he actually has cornerback Storm Duck heading to the Washington Commanders in the seventh round at 222nd overall.
Pro Football Network
Over at Pro Football Network, we have our earliest selection for a Cardinal in Ian Cummings' mock. He also has Brownlee going to the Bengals, but in the third round with pick No. 80. Thrash comes off the board in the fifth round with the 171st overall pick held by the Philadelphia Eagles, then Guerendo heads to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 246 pick in the seventh round.
Sporting News
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer is not only super high on Louisville's main crop of NFL Draft prospects, he has the most Cardinals going in a seven-round mock with four. He has Thrash as a day two pick, heading to the Bengals in the third round at pick No. 97. He has Guerendo and Brownlee slotted as fifth round picks, with the former going to the Broncos at pick No. 147 and the latter projected to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 164. Iyer is also the only one to have center Bryan Hudson getting drafted, slotting him as a seventh round pick to the Eagles at No. 210.
Draft Countdown
Shane Hallam over at NFL Draft Countdown has regularly updated his mocks to follow recent trends, news and rumors, and is now on his Mock Draft 18.0. Thrash is heading to the New York Jets with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round, Guerendo is projected to go to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round with pick No. 159, with Brownlee getting picked up later in the round at No. 176 to the 49ers.
