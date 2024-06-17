Louisville Report

Louisville Ranked No. 28 in PFF's 2024 Preseason Power Rankings

Pro Football Focus' preseason power rankings are high on the Cardinals heading into year two under Jeff Brohm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At this point of the summer, the majority of preseason computer models have a favorable view of the Louisville football program heading into the 2024 season. The most recent update to SP+ has them just outside the top-25, while FPI nearly has them cracking the top-20.

Now we have another model that believes the Cardinals will be a fringe top-25 team heading into year two of the Jeff Brohm era.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus unveiled their 2024 preseason power rankings. PFF ranked by each team by their "point spread team rating," which is the number of points a team would be a favorite or underdog to an average team on a neutral field" according to PFF.

When it comes to the line of demarcation regarding the top-25, PFF's preseason power rankings side more so with SP+ than it does with FPI. With a point spread rating of 6.7, Louisville comes in at No. 28 in the FBS.

As it pertains to the ACC, they rank No. 6 in the league, behind Florida State, Clemson, SMU, North Carolina and NC State. Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama round out the top five overall.

Going by PFF's point spread rating, Louisville's projected win total is calculated to be 7.0, while their strength of schedule ranks 105th. They also have a 75.76 percent chance to reach a bowl game, and a 5.31 percent chance to win the ACC.

Louisville's 2024 Schedule with PFF Rankings and Ratings

Date

Team

PFF Power Ranking

Point Spread Rating

Aug. 31

Austin Peay

N/A

N/A

Sept. 7

Jax State

Not Listed

Not Listed

Sept. 21

Georgia Tech

68th

0.2

Sept. 28

at Notre Dame

12th

12.7

Oct. 5

SMU

17th

8.8

Oct. 12

at Virginia

101st

-5.8

Oct. 19

Miami

31st

6.3

Oct. 25

at Boston College

76th

-1.6

Nov. 2

at Clemson

15th

11.4

Nov. 16

at Stanford

109th

-8.0

Nov. 23

Pitt

74th

-1.2

Nov. 30

at Kentucky

18th

8.0

Published
