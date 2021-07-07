Several Louisville Targets Set July Commitment Dates

A trio of Class of 2022 targets for the Cardinals are set to make their college decisions this month.

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Though it took some time to get rolling, the Louisville football program has been slowly making waves in their 2022 recruiting class. They are now up to six verbal pledges in the class, and have landed four in the last two weeks alone.

But as the calendar progresses through the month of July, that number has a good chance of increasing significantly. As of July 6, three Louisville targets in the class are set to commit this month.

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville wide receiver Marquarius White will commit first, doing so on Thursday, July 8. Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School offensive and defensive lineman Bradley Mann will follow suit soon afterwards, giving his verbal pledge on Sunday, July 11. Finally, Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy cornerback Jordan Allen will commit on Saturday, July 18.

White, also known by his nickname 'Squirrel", is a consensus top 25 prospect in the Yellowhammer State, and ranks as the No. 501 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. The speedy 5-foot-10, 155-pound prospect hauled in 44 catches for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, and is a teammate of current Louisville commit quarterback Khalib Johnson.

At this point in White's recruitment, it's a two-school race between Louisville and Tennessee. He does four Crystal Ball picks for Tennessee between 247Sports and Rivals, so don't be surprised if Squirrel becomes a Vol.

Mann is an extremely versatile two-way player. Not only has he taken snaps at offensive tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end, but he has a background in lacrosse as well. While recruiting services have him pigeoned holed as a defensive end, Louisville is recruiting him on the offensive side. He is ranked as the No. 124 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

There's some competition from Wake Forest and Pitt, but it sounds like Mann could be the Cardinals' next commit. He has three Crystal Balls to Louisville from 247Sports and Rivals.

Allen would be a big get for the staff. The 6-foot, 182-pound ranks as the No. 499 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, was named All-State by MaxPreps, who called him "one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the country" in 2020.

Allen listed the Cardinals in his top six schools, which also includes Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State and Ole Miss. Rivals has three older Crystal Ball picks to LSU, and two recent ones to Louisville, so this will be one to watch.

