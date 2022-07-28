Louisville to Host Multiple High-Caliber Prospects for 502 BBQ Recruiting Event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A huge part of the recruiting success that the Louisville football program has been experiencing over the past few months has been due to their ability to get prospects on campus for visits. So far this calendar year, the Cardinals have had three major recruiting weekends, all of which have resulted in a string of commitments in the days after.
Now, the Cardinals are preparing for yet another high-profile recruiting weekend.
On Friday, July 29, the staff is bringing back the 502 BBQ. It's a recruiting event that the current staff first started around this time last year, and one that played a role in eventually securing commitments from incoming freshman Selah Brown and 2023 commitment Jordan Church.
They hosted over two dozen prospects last year, and will be doing the same this time around. While the actual number is subject to change, as of Thursday, 28 prospects are expected to attend the 502 BBQ.
Just like in mid-June, there will a plethora of elite talent on campus. 11 of the visitors are ranked inside the top-300 of the 2023 or 2024 classes according to the 247Sports Composite, and seven are inside the top-100.
As you can imagine, the latter seven prospects are the headliners of the weekend. This includes Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Peyton Woodyard, cornerback Marcelles Williams and outside linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Miami (Fla.) Killian defensive end Dylan Stephenson is also making the trip.
Louisville commits El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore, Jr. are the other two top-100 commits attending, and they're far from the only Cardinals commits coming. Bosco teammates quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver Jahlil McClain and cornerback Aaron Williams are also coming; as are New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess and Miami (Fla.) Central cornerback Rayquan Adkins.
If it sounds like a lot of kids are coming from St. John Bosco, it's because there are. In total, eight prospects from the Southern California prep school are flying in, with all but McClain ranking inside the top-250. Add in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei inside linebacker Leviticus Su'a, and that's nine prospects from SoCal.
On top of the California kids, there will also be a bit of a South Florida presence as well, with five prospects from Miami slated to attend. On top of Adkins and Stephenson, Killian outside linebacker Stanquan Clark, Northwestern tight end Adam Moore and Homestead running back Isaac Brown will be in town.
Of course, there will be some local kids as well. Pleasure Ridge Park teammates wide receiver Santana Crayton and linebacker Tucker Roth will be there, as well as Central running back Cortez Stone and Christian Academy cornerback Justin Ruffin. Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station defensive back J.T. Haskins, who is a legacy recruit, will also attend.
Below is the list of prospects who are expected to be in Louisville this weekend for the 502 BBQ:
Rayquan Adkins
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-10.5, 155
High School: Miami (Fla.) Central
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8704 (711th)
Top Offers: Teams
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Isaac Brown
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-9, 180
High School: Miami (Fla.) Homestead
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9354 (150th)
Top Offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Luke Burgess
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-7.5, 285
High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (418th)
Top Offers: Florida State, Tennesse, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Stanquan Clark
Position: Outside Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 215
High School: Miami (Fla.) Killian
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9009 (319th)
Top Offers: Georgia, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Pierce Clarkson
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 190
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9212 (210th)
Top Offers: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Pitt
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Santana Crayton
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 185
High School: Louisville (Ky.) PRP
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: None
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Jaylen Harvey
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-2, 210
High School: Gathersburg (Mary.) Quince Orchard
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9207 (213th)
Top Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
J.T. Haskins
Position: Defensive Back
Frame: 6-0, 150
High School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8417 (476th)
Top Offers: Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Justin Hasenhuetl
Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-5, 300
High School: Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Georgia Southern, Buffalo
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Jahlil McClain
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8844 (468th)
Top Offers: Texas, USC, Michigan State, Oregon, Pitt
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Read More
Ransom McDermott
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-7, 270
High School: Noblesville (Ind.) HS
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8650 (395th)
Top Offers: Boston College, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Adam Moore
Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-2, 220
High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8737 (643rd)
Top Offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami, Pitt, Penn State
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
DeAndre Moore, Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-0, 185
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9674 (68th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, Notre Dame
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Joseph Mupoyi
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 210
High School: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8735 (651st)
Top Offers: Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Rutgers
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Gavin Owens
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-4, 195
High School: Piedmont (S.C.) Wren
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Louisville, Kentucky, Marshall
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Rueben Owens II
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 190
High School: El Campo (Tex.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9890 (17th)
Top Offers: Alabama, USC, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Tucker Roth
Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-3, 200
High School: Louisville (Ky.) PRP
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: None
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Justin Ruffin
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-9, 160
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: USF, James Madison
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Austin Simmons
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-2, 180
High School: Pahokee (Fla.) HS
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Pitt, Florida State, Arkansas
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Carlton Smith
Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-1, 185
High School: Baltimore (Mary.) St. Frances Academy
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Michigan, Ole Miss, Maryland, Boston College, Morgan State
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Dylan Stephenson
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-4, 215
High School: Miami (Fla.) Killian
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9765 (45th)
Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Cortez Stone
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 170
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Purdue, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Leviticus Su'a
Position: Inside Linebacker
Frame: 6-1.5, 225
High School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8939 (374th)
Top Offers: Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas, Washington
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Matayo Uiagalelei
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 265
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9857 (27th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, Texas
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Position: Outside Linebacker
Frame: 6-2.5, 225
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9528 (91st)
Top Offers: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Michigan, LSU
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Aaron Williams
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-2, 185
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9337 (161st)
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Marcelles Williams
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-11, 170
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9696 (57th)
Top Offers: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC Michigan, Oklahoma
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Peyton Woodyard
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-2, 188
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9867 (25th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter