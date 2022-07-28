Louisville to Host Multiple High-Caliber Prospects for 502 BBQ Recruiting Event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A huge part of the recruiting success that the Louisville football program has been experiencing over the past few months has been due to their ability to get prospects on campus for visits. So far this calendar year, the Cardinals have had three major recruiting weekends, all of which have resulted in a string of commitments in the days after.

Now, the Cardinals are preparing for yet another high-profile recruiting weekend.

On Friday, July 29, the staff is bringing back the 502 BBQ. It's a recruiting event that the current staff first started around this time last year, and one that played a role in eventually securing commitments from incoming freshman Selah Brown and 2023 commitment Jordan Church.

They hosted over two dozen prospects last year, and will be doing the same this time around. While the actual number is subject to change, as of Thursday, 28 prospects are expected to attend the 502 BBQ.

Just like in mid-June, there will a plethora of elite talent on campus. 11 of the visitors are ranked inside the top-300 of the 2023 or 2024 classes according to the 247Sports Composite, and seven are inside the top-100.

As you can imagine, the latter seven prospects are the headliners of the weekend. This includes Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Peyton Woodyard, cornerback Marcelles Williams and outside linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Miami (Fla.) Killian defensive end Dylan Stephenson is also making the trip.

Louisville commits El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore, Jr. are the other two top-100 commits attending, and they're far from the only Cardinals commits coming. Bosco teammates quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver Jahlil McClain and cornerback Aaron Williams are also coming; as are New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess and Miami (Fla.) Central cornerback Rayquan Adkins.

If it sounds like a lot of kids are coming from St. John Bosco, it's because there are. In total, eight prospects from the Southern California prep school are flying in, with all but McClain ranking inside the top-250. Add in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei inside linebacker Leviticus Su'a, and that's nine prospects from SoCal.

On top of the California kids, there will also be a bit of a South Florida presence as well, with five prospects from Miami slated to attend. On top of Adkins and Stephenson, Killian outside linebacker Stanquan Clark, Northwestern tight end Adam Moore and Homestead running back Isaac Brown will be in town.

Of course, there will be some local kids as well. Pleasure Ridge Park teammates wide receiver Santana Crayton and linebacker Tucker Roth will be there, as well as Central running back Cortez Stone and Christian Academy cornerback Justin Ruffin. Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station defensive back J.T. Haskins, who is a legacy recruit, will also attend.

Below is the list of prospects who are expected to be in Louisville this weekend for the 502 BBQ:

Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-10.5, 155

High School: Miami (Fla.) Central

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8704 (711th)

Top Offers: Teams

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Isaac Brown

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-9, 180

High School: Miami (Fla.) Homestead

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9354 (150th)

Top Offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7.5, 285

High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (418th)

Top Offers: Florida State, Tennesse, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Stanquan Clark

Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: 6-2, 215

High School: Miami (Fla.) Killian

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9009 (319th)

Top Offers: Georgia, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 190

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9212 (210th)

Top Offers: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Pitt

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Santana Crayton

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 185

High School: Louisville (Ky.) PRP

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: None

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Jaylen Harvey

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-2, 210

High School: Gathersburg (Mary.) Quince Orchard

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9207 (213th)

Top Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

J.T. Haskins

Position: Defensive Back

Frame: 6-0, 150

High School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8417 (476th)

Top Offers: Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Justin Hasenhuetl

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-5, 300

High School: Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Georgia Southern, Buffalo

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 180

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8844 (468th)

Top Offers: Texas, USC, Michigan State, Oregon, Pitt

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Ransom McDermott

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7, 270

High School: Noblesville (Ind.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8650 (395th)

Top Offers: Boston College, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Adam Moore

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-2, 220

High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8737 (643rd)

Top Offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami, Pitt, Penn State

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

DeAndre Moore, Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-0, 185

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9674 (68th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, Notre Dame

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Joseph Mupoyi

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 210

High School: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8735 (651st)

Top Offers: Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Rutgers

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Gavin Owens

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-4, 195

High School: Piedmont (S.C.) Wren

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Louisville, Kentucky, Marshall

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Rueben Owens II

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 190

High School: El Campo (Tex.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9890 (17th)

Top Offers: Alabama, USC, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Tucker Roth

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-3, 200

High School: Louisville (Ky.) PRP

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: None

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Justin Ruffin

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-9, 160

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: USF, James Madison

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Austin Simmons

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-2, 180

High School: Pahokee (Fla.) HS

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Pitt, Florida State, Arkansas

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Carlton Smith

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-1, 185

High School: Baltimore (Mary.) St. Frances Academy

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Michigan, Ole Miss, Maryland, Boston College, Morgan State

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Dylan Stephenson

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-4, 215

High School: Miami (Fla.) Killian

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9765 (45th)

Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Cortez Stone

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 170

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Purdue, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Leviticus Su'a

Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: 6-1.5, 225

High School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8939 (374th)

Top Offers: Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas, Washington

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Matayo Uiagalelei

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 265

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9857 (27th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, Texas

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: 6-2.5, 225

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9528 (91st)

Top Offers: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Michigan, LSU

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Aaron Williams

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-2, 185

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9337 (161st)

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Marcelles Williams

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-11, 170

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9696 (57th)

Top Offers: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC Michigan, Oklahoma

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Peyton Woodyard

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-2, 188

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9867 (25th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

