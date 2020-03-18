Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

3 Star Offensive Lineman Aaron Gunn Commits To Louisville

Matthew McGavic

3* Class of 2021 Aaron Gunn has committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program, announcing the decision Tuesday on Twitter

Primarily an offensive guard out of Union Area HS in New Castle, PA, Gunn is the 30th ranked OG in the nation, and the 11th ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania (24/7 Sports). He is the first prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville's 2021 class.

Listed as 6'3" and 308lbs, not only does he give the Cardinals size on the line of scrimmage, but also versatility as he can play either the guard or center position.

He was originally offered a scholarship by offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford when he came to visit for Louisville's game against Boston College back on Oct. 5 (Louisville won 41-39). He has since visited the Cardinals twice, doing so both times in the past three months.

Prior to Gunn's commitment, he was also being recruited by Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State and West Virginia before ultimately deciding on Louisville.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville finishes season ranked sixth in national polls

Cardinals win the ACC regular season championship

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 17th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 17th.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville cancels all athletic related activities for 2019-20 academic year

Decision made in conjunction with ACC's announcement

samdraut

ACC Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Athletics

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cancelled all athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Matthew McGavic

Darius Perry Enters Transfer Portal

University of Louisville men's basketball junior guard Darius Perry has entered the transfer portal.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

The forward averaged a double double for the Bobcats, including a Division I best 13.3 rebounds per game.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 16th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 16th.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton Ranked As Third Best Offensive Lineman Prospect In Updated SI Draft Rankings

Thanks to a head-turning combine performance, Mekhi Becton's 2020 NFL Draft stock continues to rise.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 15th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 15th.

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino hired at Iona

Former coach reached three Final Fours and won a national championship at Louisville

samdraut