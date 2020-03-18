3 Star Offensive Lineman Aaron Gunn Commits To Louisville

3* Class of 2021 Aaron Gunn has committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program, announcing the decision Tuesday on Twitter

Primarily an offensive guard out of Union Area HS in New Castle, PA, Gunn is the 30th ranked OG in the nation, and the 11th ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania (24/7 Sports). He is the first prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville's 2021 class.

Listed as 6'3" and 308lbs, not only does he give the Cardinals size on the line of scrimmage, but also versatility as he can play either the guard or center position.

He was originally offered a scholarship by offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford when he came to visit for Louisville's game against Boston College back on Oct. 5 (Louisville won 41-39). He has since visited the Cardinals twice, doing so both times in the past three months.

Prior to Gunn's commitment, he was also being recruited by Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State and West Virginia before ultimately deciding on Louisville.

