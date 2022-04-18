Skip to main content

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Aaron Williams

Louisville Report breaks down 2023 Louisville football cornerback commit Aaron Williams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their ninth commit in the Class of 2023, as Aaron Williams has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Aaron Williams
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Aaron Williams' Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Incredibly lengthy wingspan. He isn't wiry per se, as he already has solid muscle mass to said wingspan, but can absolutely add more. Core and lower body has plenty of room for added weight/muscle as well

Athleticism: Runs really well for a bigger cornerback, and has a long stride in the open field and in pursuit. Could use a touch of work with overall agility and explosiveness, but that is typical of a bigger, more physical defensive back.

Instincts: Williams is incredibly physical, causing disruptions for wide receivers and running backs almost everywhere on the field. Between jamming at the line of scrimmage, making hard tackles and hits, and being an in general nuisance, it's hard to ignore his presence. His reaction time when it comes to decisions by the quarterback and timing pass breakups is incredible.

Polish: For the most part, Williams keeps his physical nature under control to where it won't serve as a detriment to his team. He occasionally borders on pass interference when timing pass break ups, and I would like to see more form tackling on film. But if those are the most noticeable needed areas of improvement, Louisville will take it.

Bottom Line: As big of an impact that Pierce Clarkson creates on the offensive side of the ball for Louisville, Williams does that for the defensive side. Even with all the top tier prospects the Cardinals are recruiting, he will still be one of the class crown jewels. He's very much a candidate for early playing time at Louisville.

(Photo of Aaron Williams via University of Louisville Athletics)

