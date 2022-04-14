'23 CB Aaron Williams Commits to Louisville

The defensive back from southern California is the ninth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to make efforts ensuring that their 2023 recruiting class will be the best in school history.

Aaron Williams, a cornerback based out of Centennial HS in Corona, Calif., announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. Holding 31 total Division I offers, he chose Louisville over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and others.

Louisville got a late start to Williams' recruitment, extending him an offer in late February, but were able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit during the first weekend of March. He's now the fourth prospect in the class from the southern California region to commit to Louisville, following Pierce Clarkson, Jahlil McClain and Jamari Johnson.

As big of a recruiting win that landing Clarkson back in January was, getting a commitment from Williams is just as significant. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback is now Louisville's top commit in the class, ranking as high as the No. 127 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

With a Composite rating of 0.9442, he is Louisville's seventh-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era. With Clarkson's current rating of 0.9393, two of the Cardinals' nine highest ranked commits of all time are in the 2023 class.

In seven games played last season for Centennial, Williams logged 32 total tackles and four pass deflections. Since the end of the season, he has looked fantastic in seven-on-seven circuits, even being called one of the most under-the-radar prospects in the class by 247Sports' Chris Singletary and Greg Biggins.

Louisville now sports a nine-man 2023 recruiting class, maintaining their status as a top ten national class and the best in the ACC. Williams is the fourth defensive back to commit to the Cardinals in the cycle, joining safety Jayden Davis and cornerbacks Martel Hight and Rayquan Adkins.

(Photo of Aaron Williams via Twitter)

