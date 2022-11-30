Skip to main content

Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah Snubbed in ACC Defensive Player of the Year Voting

The senior outside linebacker finished second behind Pitt's Calijah Kancey.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite putting up one of the best single-season defensive performances in the history of the Louisville football program, senior linebacker Yasir Abdullah came up just short for 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Instead, the conference announced Tuesday that Pitt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey had been tabbed as this year's ACC Defensive Player of the Year, as voted by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. Kancey received the most votes with 19, while Abdullah finished second in the voting with 17.

The 6-foot-1, 242-pound outside linebacker was the driving force behind one of the most aggressive front sevens in all of college football. Abdullah led Louisville with 8.0 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss, which was also good for second and eighth in the ACC, while also tallying 57 total tackles (31 solo). The Miramar, Fla. native also had two interceptions, four pass deflections, four forced fumbles and seven quarterback hurries.

For context, Kancey finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries. However, he logged no forced fumbles, caught no interceptions, had no pass breakups and had much fewer total tackles than Abdullah at 31 (17 solo).

Abdullah was voted as a First-Team All-ACC selection on Tuesday. 12 Louisville players in total received 2022 All-ACC honors.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Complete 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Voting:

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 19
Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 17
Drake Thomas, NC State, 9
Jared Verse, Florida State, 7
Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 4
Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 4
Kam Kinchens, Miami, 3
Tyler Davis, Clemson, 1
Myles Murphy, Clemson, 1

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville Football 2022-23 Transfer Tracker

By Matthew McGavic
download
Other Sports

University of Louisville Selects Towson's Kim Schatzel as Next President

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_19528253_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Careless Ball Handling, Listless Effort Continuing to Beleaguer Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19528339_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 79-54 Loss vs. Maryland

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19527678_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Pulverized by Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matthew McGavic
179CB888-AF28-4368-BE70-ECF34CA690FE
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Maryland at Louisville | Game 7

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19468468_168388606_lowres
Football

12 Cardinals Receive 2022 All-ACC Honors

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_19508849_168388606_lowres
Football

Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic