ACC to Eliminate Divisions, Adopt 3-5-5 Scheduling Model Starting in 2023

The Atlantic and Coastal Divisions will soon be gone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A major change is coming to the way that the Atlantic Coast Conference schedules football games.

The league announced Tuesday that starting in 2023, it will adopt a 3-5-5 scheduling model in football. Under the new model, each team will play three primary opponents annually, and face the other 10 teams in the league twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

Under the new format, the Atlantic and Coastal divisions will be eliminated, and each of the 14 teams will compete in the same division. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will face off in the ACC Championship Game.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a release.

“We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.”

For Louisville, their three primary opponents that they were assigned - at least in the first four-year cycle of the new model - are Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia.

The league also announced the home and away conference schedules for the 2023 through 2026 seasons. In 2023, Louisville will host Boston College, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech; and travel to Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Pitt.

Below are the primary opponents for each ACC team, as well as Louisville's ACC schedules for the 2023 through 2026 seasons:

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

2023: Home – Boston College, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech; Away – Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Pitt

Home – Boston College, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech; Away – Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Pitt 2024: Home – Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse; Away – Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Home – Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse; Away – Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest 2025: Home – Florida State, NC State, Pitt, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami

Home – Florida State, NC State, Pitt, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami 2026: Home – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest; Away – Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia

(Photo via Rich Barnes -USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter