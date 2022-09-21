ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week three was certainly an interesting one for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

There might not have been a ton of shakeup at the top, but it certainly set up for an interesting next few weeks when conference play starts to really ramp up. Clemson had a slow start. Wake Forest looked mortal. Miami had a big hiccup. Florida State and Syracuse are threatening to make some noise. Not to mention that the lower half of the ACC continues to be in flux, at least for the most part.

So where do things currently stand in the conference following week three? Check out our updated ACC power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Record: 3-0, 1-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week Three Result: W, 48-20 vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson found themselves on upset alert early, possessing just a 13-6 lead at halftime, and still found a way to win by four scores. D.J. Uiagalelei might not be a generational QB that the Tigers are accustomed to having, but RB Will Shipley continues to prove that he is the real deal after a 139-yard and two-score day. Oh, and Clemson is still Clemson on defense.

2. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 3-0, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week Three Result: W, 27-14 vs. Texas Tech

If NC State has any hopes and dreams of winning the ACC, they're going to have to get more out of their offense. The Wolfpack had multiple stalled drives, and QB Devin Leary had his second average performance in three weeks. But then again, if NC State does win the ACC, it'll be due to their defense, which had an incredible afternoon against a Red Raiders team that had upset Houston the week before.

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 3-0, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week Three Result: W, 37-36 vs. Liberty

Speaking of teams with aspirations of winning the ACC... Wake Forest has (mostly) the opposite problem. Sam Hartman came back down to Earth after throwing two picks, but still had 325 yards and three scores. However, the Deacs were only able to rush for 21 yards against Liberty, and their defense let the Flames have their way. Had it not been for a failed two-point conversion in the final two minutes, Wake Forest would have outright lost.

4. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 3-0, 1-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week Three Result: W, 35-31 at Louisville

Is Florida State finally back? They very well might. Even after losing their starting quarterback in Jordan Travis and top two defensive assets in Jared Verse and Tatum Bethune, the Noles were still able to finish and grit out a win in a hostile road environment. Sure, Louisville has been a disappointment to start the year, but 3-0 is still 3-0.

5. Pitt Panthers

Record: 2-1, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week Three Result: W, 34-13 at Western Michigan

Israel Abanikanda, remember his name. Even though Western Michigan *knew* Pitt would run the ball with their top two quarterbacks out, the running back still ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Not to mention that their aggressive defense looked much sharper than it did last week against Tennessee. Pitt could have looked flat on the road, but instead looked dominant and handled a team they should handle.

6. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 2-1, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week Three Result: L, 17-9 at Texas A&M

You mean that scoring dozens of points against clearly inferior competition isn't indicative of their true potential? I'm shocked. Even with 175 rushing yards and an okay showing from QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami saw several drives stall out late and couldn't even break double figures. It wasted a decent showing from their defense, holding A&M to just 264 yards. It's not a good look considering Texas A&M lost to App State last week.

7. Syracuse Orange

Record: 3-0, 1-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Three Result: W, 32-29 vs. Purdue

As it turns out, Syracuse is actually pretty good! Garrett Shrader not only looks like a much improved passer, but he stepped up to the challenge and led the Orange to a game winning drive that say them score with seven seconds left. Plus the defense, again, looked good through the first three quarters until the game got completely bonkers in the fourth. Could Cuse make a run for the Atlantic Division crown? We shall see.

8. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 3-0, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

Week Three Result: Bye Week

It would certainly behoove North Carolina to use the bye week to work on their defense. Just sayin'.

9. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 3-0, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week Three Result: W, 49-20 vs. North Carolina A&T

Okay, sure, Duke's schedule to start the season has been so easy that it would make Alabama's OOC schedule look like murderer's row. But still, Duke is 3-0! Riley Leonard looks like he can be a legitimate ACC quarterback, the Blue Devils have several options at RB. Defense could use a bit of work, but it's a good start to the Mike Elko era.

Bonus thought: who would have thought that Duke's week four matchup at Kansas would be a battle of undefeated teams? In *football*?

10. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 1-2, 0-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 9

Week Three Result: L, 35-31 vs. Florida State

You can only play with fire so much before it burns you. Between the penalties, turnovers and missed tackles, Louisville isn't exactly in a great spot right now. Not to mention that QB Malik Cunningham, despite being Lamar Jackson lite as a runner, has looked downright pedestrian as a passer. Not a good start for a team that many thought could be an ACC sleeper.

11. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 2-1, 1-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week Three Result: W, 27-7 vs. Wofford

They might have played an FCS team, but Virginia Tech has looked better since their season-opening loss to Old Dominion. QB Grant Wells had his best game to date, the Hokies got plenty out of their running backs, and the defense nearly pitched a shutout. I still think VT has a low ceiling this year, but this is a good game to build on moving forward.

12. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 2-1, 0-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week Three Result: W, 16-14 vs. Old Dominion

Think Virginia misses their offensive coordinator that left for Syracuse? Even with one of the most prolific passers in all of college football, Brennan Armstrong, the Cavs got nothing done against Illinois last week and had to rally in the final minute to beat OId Dominion. Maybe the Monarchs are the best team in the Commonwealth State.

13. Boston College Eagles

Record: 1-2, 0-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week Three Result: W, 38-17 vs. Maine

Maine isn't exactly a world-beater, but Boston College's offensive line finally stopped vomiting all over themselves, and look what happens. The offense finally found some semblance of rhythm, and allowed QB Phil Jurkovec to lead them. We'll see how they can parlay this game into next week's matchup at Florida State.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 1-2, 0-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 14

Week Three Result: L, 42-0 vs. Ole Miss

This reminds me of the "bring out your dead" scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Scott Frost and Herm Edwards are already on the cart, and while Geoff Collins is "not dead yet," he's almost assuredly next to get whacked. Maybe Bryan Harsin beats him to the punch, but we all know how this one ends.

(Photo via Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

