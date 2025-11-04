ACC Football Power Rankings Shake Up Following Georgia Tech and Miami Losses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just when you think the Atlantic Coast Conference title race could start to gain some clarity, it was blown wide open this past weekend.
Georgia Tech, the highest-ranked ACC team in the AP Top 25, was dealt their first conference loss this past weekend by NC State. Additionally, Miami's chances to content for an ACC title were dealt a crushing blow following their stunning loss at SMU.
As it stands right now, Virginia is the lone undefeated team in ACC play right now. But right behind them are five one-loss teams in conference play, and any one of them could make a run to get to Charlotte.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following 10 weeks of football? Check out our week 11 ACC power rankings below:
1. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 8-1, 5-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 10 Result: W, 31-21 at Cal
Somehow, someway, Virginia just keeps finding ways to win. It probably should have been a little more convincing, but a pick-six in the final minute is the kind of plays that the Cavaliers have made all season. And because of it, UVA is now firmly in the driver's seat.
2. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 7-1, 4-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 10 Result: W, 28-16 at Virginia Tech
It's hard to have much success when you keep finding yourself trailing at halftime, but Louisville keeps finding ways to come through in the second halves of games. The Cardinals' defense just keeps making plays, and their ground game is finally starting to wake up - although we'll see how much time RB Isaac Brown has to miss.
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 8-1, 5-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 10 Result: L, 48-36 at NC State
Georgia Tech had been playing with fire a couple times last month, and it finally caught up with them this past weekend. QB Haynes King had another Heisman Trophy worthy day with five total touchdowns, but when your defense gives up nearly 600 yards, it's hard to beat anyone.
4. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 5-3, 4-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 10 Result: W, 46-45 at Clemson
All of a sudden, Duke is firmly back in the mix in the ACC title race. Clemson might be a shell of their former self right now, but moving the ball at-will in Death Valley like the Blue Devils did was very impressive. Not to mention that the decision to go for two on the would-be game-tying touchdown was an incredibly gutsy call by Manny Diaz.
5. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 7-2, 5-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 10 Result: W, 35-20 at Stanford
Pitt might be the hottest team in the ACC right now. Ever since making the switch to true freshman QB Mason Heintschel, the Panthers have won five-in-a-row, and their offense looks light years better. Defense is still a bit touch-and-go, but they have talent. Watch out for Pat Narduzzi's squad.
6. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 6-3, 4-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 10 Result: W/OT, 26-20 vs. Miami
What a way to rebound following the stunning loss at Wake Forest last week. SMU didn't play a great overall game, especially in between the trenches, but they made winning plays on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter and overtime. Mustangs QB Kevin Jennings deserves a lot of credit for playing through clear and obvious pain.
7. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 5-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 10 Result: W, 48-36 vs. Georgia Tech
Just when it seemed that NC State was going to flounder to the season's finish line, they knock off a top-ten team. Don't get me wrong, that Wolfpack defense still has massive issues that need addressing. But QB C.J. Bailey and that offense continues to put up gaudy numbers on a near-weekly basis.
8. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 6-2, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 10 Result: L/OT, 26-20 at SMU
Well, that about does it for Miami's hopes to either win the ACC or even make the College Football Playoff. Between the unnecessary roughness penalty that allowed a FG to force overtime and Carson Beck's interception in OT, the Canes completely unraveled. Maybe don't wait until November to leave the Sunshine State.
9. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 3-5, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 10 Result: L, 46-45 vs. Duke
It's gotten to the point where we legitimately have to start questioning Dabo Swinney's future at Clemson. That Tigers defense has plenty of first round talent and Death Valley has always been tough to play at - and Duke just got whatever they wanted. At least Cade Klubnik is healthy now?
10. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 4-4, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 10 Result: W, 42-7 vs. Wake Forest
Mike Norvell might not be the coach at Florida State past this season, but he finally has his first ACC win in over a calendar year. Granted, it came against a team who was in the bottom half of the ACC standings, but still. Maybe the Seminoles will have something to play for if they keep this up.
11. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 3-6, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 10 Result: L, 28-16 vs. Louisville
I have to give a lot of credit to Virginia Tech. They did not look like a team who fired their coach less than a month into the season. That being said, there's also a reason that happened in the first place, and they just couldn't take advantage of a two-score halftime lead.
12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 5-3, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 10 Result: L, 42-7 at Wake Forest
Well... there goes all that momentum that Wake Forest had been building over the last few weeks. Year one under head coach Jake Dickert has still been a success so far for the Demon Deacons, but their game at FSU was certainly a humbling experience. They do have a chance to end the year strong though.
13. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 5-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 10 Result: L, 31-21 vs. Virginia
All season long, Cal has shown flashes of potential to be a really good team. But rushing for only eight yards while giving up nearly 200 on the ground is simply not a winning recipe. Now, the Golden Bears have an uphill battle just to get to a bowl.
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 3-5, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 10 Result: W, 27-10 at Syracuse
It might have taken until the final month of the regular season, but Bill Belichick finally has ACC win No. 1. QB Gio Lopez seems to finally be finding a rhythm, and the Tar Heels' defense had a masterful day - even though it was against Syracuse. Still, a win is a win, and reaching a bowl isn't off the table yet.
15. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 3-6, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 10 Result: L, 35-20 vs. Pitt
There have been times where it seems Stanford has made progress this season, but this game was not one of them. The Cardinal can't seem to find a groove with any quarterback they use, and rushing for -10 yards is almost so bad it's impressive. At least they have a couple manageable games coming up.
16. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-6, 1-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 10 Result: L, 27-10 vs. Pitt
As it turns out, starting a true freshman walk-on is not a recipe for success. Syracuse put together one of the worst passing performances you will ever see, and their defense didn't provide much resistance, either. Fran Brown is a good coach, but this game was malpractice.
17. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-8, 0-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 10 Result: L, 25-10 vs. Notre Dame
Boston College might be having a seaosn from hell, but they deserve some credit for making it interesting against Notre Dame. Granted, Jeremiyah Love is inevitable and the Eagles still don't have concrete answers at QB, but this was a much closer game than expected.
