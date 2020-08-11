Louisville Report
ACC Releases Statement Regarding 2020 Fall Sports

Matthew McGavic

It has been a somber day for college football. 

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the final dominoes began to fall as both the Big Ten & Pac-12 made the decision to postpone all fall sports in the 2020-21 academic year.

It's not a good sign for Louisville, however there could be a glimmer of hope for the Cardinals. The Atlantic Coast Conference today released a statement that seems to indicate they will be moving forward.

The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions.

The safety of our students, staff, and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.

- Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

Shortly after the ACC released their statement, the Southeastern Conference released their own from Commissioner Greg Sankey that seemed to echo the ACC's sentiments.

Earlier today, Dr. Cameron Wolfe told Sports Business Journal that he "expects the conference to continue its steady march toward a football season" despite COVID-19 risks. Wolfe is the chairman of the ACC's Medical Advisory Group.

This leaves the Big 12 as the last Power Five conference to formally announce their stance on fall sports following today's news. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger had previously reported that the ACC could be "compelled" to postpone fall sports if the Big 12 decided to follow suit of the Big Ten & Pac-12, although it appears that this is no longer the case.

