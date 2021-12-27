Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Commit Adonijah Green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their first commit in the Class of 2023, as Adonijah Green has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Green:

Prospect: Adonijah Green

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 203 pounds

School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Adonijah Green's Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Incredibly long frame, even for someone who is already pretty tall for a defensive lineman. Broad shoulders, decent muscle tone, but will need to add a decent amount of weight - particularly on his lower body

Athleticism: Has really good burst off the line when the playcall asks for it. Doesn't operate with a ton of speed, but can still cover a lot of ground with his long stride. Demonstrates exceptional lateral movement, whether that's on read option plays or getting around the offensive tackle.

Instincts: Green is incredibly patient on read option plays, and remarkably quick to pull the trigger on the rush once he recognizes who keeps the ball. He uses his hands extremely well, as he can both dictate leverage while waiting to see which direction the ball carrier will go, or on his bull rush. Green also does a good job seeking the ball out for forced fumbles and tipped passes at or close to the line of scrimmage.

Polish: He's an edge rusher through and through, and he could play either defensive end or outside linebacker. Will need to work a bit on getting lower in his pass rush, but that's also a byproduct of being so tall. Will need to improve speed, but his overall physicality is in a good place at his stage.

Bottom Line: On top of position versatility, Louisville DC Bryan Brown has placed a premium on size in recent cycles. Green gives the Cardinals exactly what they need, while still being an extremely productive pass rusher. He has a lot of upside, and could give guys like Popeye Williams and Selah Brown real competition on the edge.

(Photo of Adonijah Green via Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter