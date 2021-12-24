'23 DE Adonijah Green Commits to Louisville

The edge rusher from the Peach State is the first commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful early signing period for the 2022 cycle, the Louisville football program landed an early Christmas present.

Adonijah Green, a defensive end out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, announced on Christmas Eve that he has committed to the Cardinals. A 2023 prospect, he is Louisville's first verbal pledge in the class.

Green held 17 total Division I offers, and chose Louisville over USC, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Kentucky and others. He was offered by the Cardinals back in mid-September, and took a pair os unofficial visits for Louisville's games against Boston College and Syracuse

The 6-foot-5, 203-pound prospect ranks as the No. 50 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, the No. 35 edge rusher in the class, and the No. 508 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Green had an extremely productive junior year, tallying 73 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and an interception. He also helped lead Cedar Grove to a 12-3 overall record, guiding them to the Class 3A State Championship.

With the 2022 class for the Cardinals smaller in size due to the amount of returning players, the 2023 class expects to be a normal size of around 25 high school prospects. Less than two weeks ago, Louisville signed 17 players - 13 high school prospects and four D1 transfers - as part of the current cycle's early signing period.

(Photo of Adonijah Green via Twitter

