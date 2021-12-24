Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    '23 DE Adonijah Green Commits to Louisville

    The edge rusher from the Peach State is the first commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful early signing period for the 2022 cycle, the Louisville football program landed an early Christmas present.

    Adonijah Green, a defensive end out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, announced on Christmas Eve that he has committed to the Cardinals. A 2023 prospect, he is Louisville's first verbal pledge in the class.

    Green held 17 total Division I offers, and chose Louisville over USC, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Kentucky and others. He was offered by the Cardinals back in mid-September, and took a pair os unofficial visits for Louisville's games against Boston College and Syracuse

    The 6-foot-5, 203-pound prospect ranks as the No. 50 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, the No. 35 edge rusher in the class, and the No. 508 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

    Green had an extremely productive junior year, tallying 73 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and an interception. He also helped lead Cedar Grove to a 12-3 overall record, guiding them to the Class 3A State Championship.

    Read More

    With the 2022 class for the Cardinals smaller in size due to the amount of returning players, the 2023 class expects to be a normal size of around 25 high school prospects. Less than two weeks ago, Louisville signed 17 players - 13 high school prospects and four D1 transfers - as part of the current cycle's early signing period.

    (Photo of Adonijah Green via Twitter

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    17DA756F-A095-4EE4-B0E9-D04C4D955667
    Football

    '23 DE Adonijah Green Commits to Louisville

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17014212_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Making Strides in Preparation for Air Force's Triple Option Offense

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16877460_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13538934_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Air Force

    21 hours ago
    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Voted to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_13153007_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville DC Bryan Brown Previews Air Force

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17156629_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville CB Greedy Vance Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 23, 2021
    https___bustingbrackets.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1306695598
    Basketball

    ACC Adjusts COVID Policy Forfeiture Rule

    Dec 22, 2021