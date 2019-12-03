Four players earn All-ACC accolades

Louisville football had four players included in the 2019 All-ACC team, announced Dec. 3 by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tutu Atwell, a sophomore receiver, and Mekhi Becton, a junior offensive tackle, were named to the fist-team. Hassan Hall, a sophomore running back and kick returner, was named second team all-purpose and third-team specialist. Javian Hawkins, a redshirt freshman running back, was a second-team honoree.

Atwell led Louisville with 61 receptions and 1,129 yards, becoming the first receiver in the program to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards since 2007. Atwell tied a school record with 12 touchdowns. , scoring a touchdown in the final five games.

The 5-foot-9 receiver had six games with 100 yards receiving.

Becton became the first lineman in program history to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and first offensive lineman in school history to be named first-team All-ACC.

The 6-foot-8, 370-pound left tackle started 33 games for Louisville in the past three seasons. He was named ACC "Offensive Lineman of the Week" after Louisville's victory over Boston College. Becton had 60 knockdown blocks this season.

Hall had 1,276 all-purpose yards as a running back and kick returner. He is sixth in school history with 1,546 career kickoff return yards.

Hall averaged 106.3 all-purpose yards per game. He ranked fourth in the country and third in the ACC with a 31.7 return average and returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown against Wake Forest.

Hall was the team's second-leading rusher, finishing with 497 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

Hawkins rushed for a freshman record 1,420 yards this season. He averaged 118.3 yards per game and scored eight touchdowns. His 1,420 rushing yards ranks fourth for a single-season in program history.

Hawkins became the first Cardinal running back since 2010 to rush for over 1,000 yards. He had seven games with over 100 yards rushing. He finished with 233 yards, a career high, against Syracuse.