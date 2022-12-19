Skip to main content

Louisville LB Allen Smith Enters Transfer Portal

The Georgia linebacker played almost exclusively on special teams during his time with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker Allen Smith has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound inside linebacker played almost exclusively on special teams during his time with the Cardinals, and saw a minimal role on defense. This season, he played just 10 combined snaps on defense across the games against USF, Wake Forest and Cincinnati; compared to 99 snaps on special teams during every regular season game. He only logged one solo tackle against Kentucky this season.

The Loganville, Ga. native joined the program as part of the 2019 recruiting class, and concludes his Cardinals career with three tackles (one solo), and half a sack against Syracuse in 2021. Ranked as the No. 1,056th prospect in the nation coming out of high school, he played 259 special teams snaps to just 24 defensive snaps at Louisville.

Smith is the 12th Cardinal enter the portal following the end of the regular season. He joins running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebackers K.J. Cloyd and Dorian Jones; cornerback Rance Conner; and punter Mark Vassett.

Fortunately, Louisville is starting to counter their portal losses. So far, they have landed four commitments from the transfer portal, securing Penn State defensive end/tackle Rodney McGraw, Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron, Baylor safety Devin Neal and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Allen Smith: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

5C64876A-4870-4B25-9E57-BE48BAB40116
Football

Louisville Punter Mark Vassett Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17236014_168388606_lowres
Football

Transfer Safeties Devin Neal, Myles Slusher Commit to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19641455_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Lipscomb

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19641256_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16783038_168388606_lowres
Football

Transfer Defensive Linemen Rodney McGraw, Stephen Herron Commit to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19641364_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Dietary Focus Helping Louisville's Sydney Curry Re-Find His Groove

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19640828_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19644757_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Volleyball Swept by Texas in National Championship

By University of Louisville PR