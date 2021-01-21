Louisville Makes Top 12 for Class of 2022 WR Antonio Gates Jr.

The four-star prospect from Dearborn, Mich. and son of the legendary NFL tight end includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

(Photo of Antonio Gates Jr.: Dave Reginek/The Detroit News)

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Louisville football program continues to inch closer to landing their first commitment out of the 2022 recruiting cycle, as Class of 2022 wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. announced his top 12 schools on Wednesday, with the Cardinals making the cut.

A wide variety of programs are in the running for the Dearborn, Mich. native, as Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Washington State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt and Kentucky also made his list.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect for Fordson HS, Gates is considered a consensus top 15 player in the state of Michigan, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, ranking as high as the No. 177 player in the nation by their standards.

During his junior year for Fordson, Gates had 30 receptions for 750 yards and ten touchdowns. He also played some defensive back, tallying three interceptions and three pass breaks ups.

As the name suggests, he is the son of eight-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates. Playing 16 seasons with the Chargers, he finished his career with 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns, the latter of which is the NFL record for most touchdown receptions for a tight end.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022, but as of Jan. 18, have sent out scholarship offers to 146 uncommitted prospects in the class.

You can view Antonio Gates Jr.'s junior year highlights here.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp