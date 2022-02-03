Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit Antonio Watts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 16th commit in the Class of 2022, as Antonio Watts has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Antonio Watts

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver

Antonio Watts' Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Has overall good size and a well built lower body, but absolutely has room to add weight in his upper body, especially in his arms.

Athleticism: Watts might not have the most eye-popping speed for a defensive back, but he has surprisingly good sideline-to-sideline range. Agility and overall movement is above average, as is his vertical when going after jump balls.

Instincts: Watts' most underrated trait is his ability to take the optimal pursuit angles when going after the ball carrier, hence why his range is better than expected. While he can play cornerback and has sufficient cover skills, he is best suited almost like a center fielder due to his pursuit prowess. He also does a great job at run support when asked to.

Polish: For someone who could add some weight to his upper body, he is surprisingly physical. He has very good open space tackling form, as he consistently goes low and is successful more often than not. Watts has played some at cornerback, but safety is definitely his strong suit.

Bottom Line: For a program who was in a bind when it came to adding secondary depth, Watts is good pick up for Louisville. He could definitely use some coaching to mold into a more refined defensive back, but he could be solid contributor down the line.

(Photo of Antonio Watts via On3)

