AP Top 25: Louisville to Face Five Ranked Opponents in 2022

The 2022 Preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday, and several Cardinals opponents made the list.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Preseason AP Top 25 for the upcoming 2022 season was released today, and while the Louisville football program didn't garner any votes, they're going to be facing quite a few ranked opponents.

In total, five of the Cardinals' 12 opponents made the initial AP Top 25, including three in the top-17.

The Cardinals will have to wait until the second half of the season to take on a ranked team, with their first test coming in Week Eight against No. 17 Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Cardinal Stadium. The following week, Louisville welcomes No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 29.

After taking on James Madison in Week 10, Louisville will end the regular season against three straight ranked opponents. First up will on the road at No. 4 Clemson, who the Cards will face in Death Valley on Saturday. 12. They'll return home the following week for a matchup against No. 13 NC State on Saturday, Nov. 19, then head back on the road to face No. 20 Kentucky in the regular season finale.

Of note, while UCF - Louisville's week two opponent - is unranked, they did receive 27 votes. The Cardinals travel to Orlando for that matchup on Friday, Sept. 9.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2022 Preseason)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Alabama - 1,566 (54)
2. Ohio State - 1,506 (6)
3. Georgia - 1,455 (3)
4. Clemson - 1,292
5. Notre Dame - 1,242
6. Texas A&M - 1,212
7. Utah - 1,209
8. Michigan - 1,203
9. Oklahoma - 956
10. Baylor - 884
11. Oregon - 831
12. Oklahoma State - 814
13. NC State - 752
14. USC - 711
15 Michigan State - 631
16. Miami - 476
17. Pitt - 383
18. Wisconsin - 365
19. Arkansas - 348
20. Kentucky - 332
21. Ole Miss - 324
22. Wake Forest - 303
23. Cincinnati - 265
24. Houston - 263
25. BYU - 234

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

