Louisville Receives Additional Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

The Cardinals defeated Florida State in their most recent game to move to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a 31-23 win over the Florida State Seminoles in their conference opener, Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is slowly but surely building more traction within the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

While they are still unranked, the Cardinals received three votes in Week 5 of the 2021 poll for an unofficial ranking of No. 41. They first appeared in the 'receiving votes' section last week, tallying a single vote in Week 4.

Next up, Louisville will conclude their two-game road trip with a matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., who is now the No. 24 team in the country. Kickoff against the Demon Deacons is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2021 Week 5)

*Points in parenthesis

1. Alabama 4-0 (1,546 - 58)

2. Georgia 4-0 (1,492 - 4)

3. Oregon 4-0 (1,411)

4. Penn State 4-0 (1,283)

5. Iowa 4-0 (1,277)

6. Oklahoma 4-0 (1,212)

7. Cincinnati 3-0 (1,154)

8. Arkansas 4-0 (1,094)

9. Notre Dame 4-0 (1,076)

10. Florida 3-1 (1,019)

11. Ohio State 3-1 (1,005)

12. Ole Miss 3-0 (852)

13. BYU 4-0 (748)

14. Michigan 4-0 (677)

15. Texas A&M 3-1 (651)

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 (613)

17. Michigan State 4-0 (581)

18. Fresno State 4-1 (415)

19. Oklahoma State 4-0 (341)

20. UCLA 3-1 (316)

21. Baylor 4-0 (233)

22. Auburn 3-1 (197)

23. NC State 3-1 (145)

24. Wake Forest 4-0 (142)

25. Clemson 2-2 (138)

Others receiving votes:

Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

