Louisville makes Top Four for Class of 2021 OL Armon Bethea

MatthewMcGavic

The University of Louisville football program has been recruiting at a relatively high level during the current cycle and are on track to have one of the best classes on paper in school history. That being said, there are still some needs left in the class - particularly on the offensive line.

On Monday, the Cardinals got one step closer to further addressing this need as Class of 2021 offensive guard Armon Bethea revealed his top four schools with Louisville making the cut.

Also in the running for the Brooklyn, NY product are Arizona State, Arkansas and Ole Miss. Up to this point he has collected 14 offers, including ones from Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech and others.

The Erasmus Hall prospect weighs in at 6-foot-6 & 310-pounds, and as you can imagine with a frame like that he is a mauler in the run game. While he is not able to play this year due to COVID-19, he has already proven his worth to the point where he was invited to participate in the All-American Bowl down in San Antonio, Tx. on Jan. 2, 2021 where he will announce his commitment.

Armon Bethea's Junior Year Highlights:

Following the decommitment of offensive tackle Zen Michalski, Louisville has just two offensive line commits out of their 21-man class. This consists of SI All-American watch list candidates Aaron Gunn & Michael Gonzalez, both of whom are offensive guards.

(Photo of Armon Bethea: via KLRT Fox 16)

