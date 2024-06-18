Two Cardinals Receive Additional Preseason All-American Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two of the top players for the Louisville football program heading into the 2024 season are continuing to generate high preseason praise.
On Tuesday, Athlon Sports released their 2024 preseason All-America teams, and both defensive end Ashton Gillotte and wide receiver Caullin Lacy were selected. Gillotte earned a Second-Team All-American nod, while Lacy was tabbed as a Fourth-Team selection.
It's the second 2024 preseason All-American selections for both Gillotte and Lacy, as each one was also selected to Phil Steele's Preseason All-American teams. Gillotte was a First-Team selection according to Steele, while Lacy was a Fourth-Team pick.
Starting all 14 games last season, Gillotte collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound star edge rusher's sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and finished ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. Per Pro Football Focus, his 58 quarterback hurries were good for ninth in the FBS.
Lacy was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound South Alabama transfer caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter