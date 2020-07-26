Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Speed creates plays for Louisville's Tutu Atwell

samdraut

The fastest time is what matters most to Tutu Atwell.

When the wide receiver for Louisville football is timed while running the 40-yard dash, the stopwatches are ready to go.

Atwell ran a 4.38 40-yard dash on his first attempt last year. On his second try, coaches recorded him at 4.33, with the exception of team chaplain Chris Morgan, who timed Atwell at 4.27.

“He [Morgan] had the fastest time, so that’s what I tell people,” Atwell said.

The 5-foot-9 junior’s speed is his greatest asset.

He led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in receiving yards and touchdowns last season during a breakout sophomore year.

Atwell, who finished with 1,276 receiving yards last year, was the first Louisville receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since 2007. His 12 touchdown catches tied a school record.

Atwell attributed his big-play threat to his quickness.

“It’s me knowing what I will do, the defender doesn’t know what I will do,” Atwell said. “It’s just me using my quickness and trying to get by the defender.”

He earned Pro Football Focus first team All-American honors and was named first team All-ACC after finishing with 100 or more receiving yards in seven games in 2019.

In his first season playing under head coach Scott Satterfield’s offense, Atwell proved his playmaking ability.

“Coach Satterfield uses all his weapons,” Atwell said. “Out of all the weapons, I am one of them.”

After playing quarterback in high school, the Miami native switched to wide receiver at the college level. He had 24 receptions and 406 yards as a freshman in 2018.

He gained confidence and knowledge of the position as found success.

“I took it a little more serious,” Atwell said. “I know I can play this position.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2022 S Markeith Williams

The four-star prospect from Orlando includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville freshmen acclimating to new campus

D'Andre Davis, JJ Traynor, Gabe Wiznitzer join program as part of 2020 recruiting class

samdraut

Louisville's Micale Cunningham growing as a vocal leader

Tutu Atwell says quarterback became more vocal as a starter

samdraut

Samuell Williamson's Intensity Takes Much Needed Step Forward

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has been back with his team for only a week, but he has already seen a noticeable difference in sophomore forward Samuell Williamson's intensity during practice.

Matthew McGavic

Report: ACC May Implement 10 + 1 Schedule & Push Back Start of Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing implementing a "10 + 1" scheduling model for the 2020 season and pushing back the start date, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Matthew McGavic

by

Terry F

Tutu Atwell: "We're Ready to Play"

While some college football programs are questioning their readiness for the 2020 season because of the irregular offseason, Louisville WR Tutu Atwell thinks the Cardinals are in a great position.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville CB/S Commit Derrick Edwards III

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville cornerback/safety commit Derrick Edwards III

Matthew McGavic

Three Cards Named to 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List

Quarterback Micale Cunningham, running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell all earn recognition for Louisville Football.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's current schedule awaits possible changes

ACC could decide to limit teams to conference-only schedules for 2020 season

samdraut

Louisville Easing Back Into Men's Basketball Activities

Players participate in first week of coach-led instruction per NCAA rules

samdraut