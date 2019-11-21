Offense continues to progress

Balance leads to big plays.

Louisville football’s offense has been explosive this season by utilizing its rushing attack, which sets up throws downfield. The Cardinals have 50 plays of 40 yards or more, including five touchdowns of 50 or more yards.

“We want to be able to run the football and when teams load up, we want to be able to throw it down the field,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “We want to be able to do both.”

Louisville has used a variety of playmakers to average 32.3 points and 437.9 yards per game. The array of talent was spotlight in Louisville’s 34-20 victory over NC State last week as the Cardinals became bowl eligible.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham threw touchdowns to Dez Fitzpatrick for 43 yards, Tutu Atwell for 74 yards and Marshon Ford for 42 yards while Javian Hawkins became the first running back to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season with 67 yards against NC State.

Hawkins has been Louisville’s best runner, but Hassan Hall has rushed for 397 yards by averaging 4.4 yards per carry as the backup running back.

Atwell is dynamic as a receiver, hauling in 52 receptions for 920 yards and nine touchdowns. His speed counters well with Fitzpatrick and Seth Dawkins, a pair of outside targets that have been productive. Fitzpatrick has 30 catches for 562 yards and six scores while Dawkins is averaging 21.3 yards per reception.

The next step for the offense is to stay out of bad situations.

“We really have had to have big plays the way we’ve had the tackles for loss and some sacks, we’ve had to have those big plays to be able to bail ourselves out,” Satterfield said. “We just want to be an offense that can move the ball, take care of the football, stay on the sticks, and we’ve done a poor job with that this year.”