Former Louisville OT Mekhi Becton Carted Off Field vs. Panthers

The current member of the New York Jets suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury during week one.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The 2021 NFL season is barely through the first Sunday of the regular season, and a former Louisville player could already be facing a lengthy absence due to injury.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, currently in his second season with the Jets, went down with 1:25 left in the third quarter of New York's week one game at Carolina.

During the play, Becton got his right leg rolled over on by teammate and Panthers defender, and appeared to suffer a potentially significant knee injury. He had to be helped off the field by the training staff, and eventually carted off to the locker room. He was declared doubtful to return.

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound left tackle entered the season coming off of a promising rookie campaign. He played in 14 games during the 2020 season, and was ranked as the No. 31 overall tackle by Pro Football Focus.

The Highland Springs, Va. native started all 33 games in which he played during his time at Louisville. He helped establish a resurgent Cardinals offense in 2019, was named First Team All-ACC as junior, and named the recipient of the 2019 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was selected by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

(Photo of Mekhi Becton: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

